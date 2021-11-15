TBT mode: Sofía Vergara checks with an image that it does not suffer over the years

Hasan Sheikh
Sofía Vergara spoke again about how she managed to overcome thyroid cancer, after a mass was discovered on her neck in a routine check-up, more than 20 years ago.

“I was lucky to have detected it early and had the support of my doctors and, most importantly, my family (…) I think that when you go through an experience like that your priorities change. You realize what is important to you “he recalled. Sofia at Stand Up To Cancer, a “Saturday Night Live” event to raise funds for the fight against this disease.

