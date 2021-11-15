TBT mode: Sofía Vergara checks with an image that it does not suffer over the years

Sofía Vergara spoke again about how she managed to overcome thyroid cancer, after a mass was discovered on her neck in a routine check-up, more than 20 years ago.

“I was lucky to have detected it early and had the support of my doctors and, most importantly, my family (…) I think that when you go through an experience like that your priorities change. You realize what is important to you “he recalled. Sofia at Stand Up To Cancer, a “Saturday Night Live” event to raise funds for the fight against this disease.

This past Thursday, Sofia Vergara He shared two photos on his official Instagram account that surprised a large part of his millions of followers around the world. In them you can see the protagonist of “Dos locas en fuga” displaying all her beauty before the camera for a professional photo production of more than three decades ago. The Latina wore on that occasion elegant black dress pants with gold details and a matching blouse. In addition, the native of Barranquilla, Colombia complemented her look with a hairstyle of the time, large earrings and her lips painted red.

“#Tbt Barranquilla The 80’s” was the simple and short epigraph he chose Vergara to accompany his nostalgic snapshot in the popular little camera network.

Source: Instagram Sofía Vergara

As expected, this post, whose main protagonist is Joe Manganiello’s wife, was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 300 thousand hearts. In addition, the actress also received thousands of messages of affection and praise towards her splendid physical figure and they highlighted that the Latin artist seems to have the secret formula not to suffer the passage of time.

Source: Instagram Sofía Vergara