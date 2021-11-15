Taylor Swift: Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas and more celebrities who supported her on Saturday night live eint | Shows

Taylor Swift keep conquering the world. The singer released the album Red (Taylor’s version) during the second week of November, rapidly breaking multiple music industry records. On the night of Saturday, November 13, he attended the evening program Saturday night Live to perform the 10-minute version of the song “All too well”, a fan favorite.

This was Swift’s fifth appearance in the humorous NBC show. She has been the host on one occasion, and on the others she was a musical guest. His most recent presentation was highly anticipated, given after the release of the video clip for “All too well”, which would relate in detail his relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor Swift surrounded by stars

Several of the singer’s famous friends , including ex-partners, attended his presentation on Saturday night live. They also went to a party together after the evening show.

YOU CAN SEE: Taylor Swift: the singer breaks two records on Spotify with Red (Taylor’s version)

Taylor herself shared a video on her official TikTok account in the Saturday night live studio. In this one he is seen with his best friend, Selena Gomez.

Paparazzi caught Taylor entering NBC studios with Blake Lively. She rose to fame for playing Serena Van Der Woodsen on Gossip Girl, and will make her directorial debut in Swift’s upcoming music video. With them was Ryan reynolds, Blake’s husband, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the model Cara Delevigne. They also surprised Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who is the ex-partner of the singer of “All too well.”

The actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor’s current partner, did not attend the presentation. It is known that he recently began production on his next project, the movie The stars at noon.

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Joe Jonas

The singers were a couple for a few months in 2008. Joe ended the relationship with a phone call. It is known that this was the inspiration for several songs on Fearless, an album that he relaunched in early 2021.

YOU CAN SEE: Taylor Swift performed the 10-minute version of “All too well” on Saturday night live.

It is known that both they maintain a friendly relationship. In 2015 they were seen together at the Billboard Music Awards. Also, in a Folklore song, Taylor mentioned that bought Joe’s daughter a gift with his wife, actress Sophie Turner.

During Red’s promotional period, the Jonas Brothers made several Taylor-inspired videos and posts. She even commented on several of her TikToks. This collaboration made several Fans speculate that one of Red’s unreleased songs would be a duet with the band.