Taylor Lautner proposes to his girlfriend Tay Dome

If 2020 was the year of baby boom, 2022 will be the year of the weddings of the celebrities. The last to take the step has been Taylor Lautner, who received the 'yes' from his girlfriend, Tay dome, after a marriage proposal that, according to the photos that both have shared, had to be the most romantic and special. This is what the actor of Twilight has told his fans, as well as the pictures confirming that there will be a wedding very soon. They're adorable!









Taylor Lautner marries his girlfriend, Tay Dome

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, Tay Dome ", the actor wrote under a selection of photos that immortalized the magical moment. "I know you can't stand my nonsense 💩 but you calm me down when I'm anxious. You make me laugh too much. You make me every day with you is the most special. And, most importantly, you make me a better person. I have no words to thank you enough for what you have brought into my life. I love you forever ", he concluded Taylor Lautner. "Forever, love," answered the newly released fiancee after the actor's nice words.









But she also wanted to share the moment with her 177,000 followers and she did it with the photo of the moment when Taylor Lautner he knelt to ask her to marry him. “My best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, “he wrote. The one who couldn’t contain the emotion she felt when she received the news was the actor’s sister, Makena moore, who commented the following: “I’m going to have a sister at last!”, and then add, “My two best friends are getting married!“At the moment the scheduled date is unknown but we will be very attentive.