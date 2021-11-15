Sylvester Stallone shows his suit for the first time in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 It will undoubtedly be one of Marvel’s most sentimental films. As with Spiderman No way out by Tom Holland, the third Guardians movie will have painful goodbyes, like the one in Dave Bautista and his Drax that will not appear again in the UCM. On the other hand, Karen guillan, the actress who plays Nebula could read James Gunn’s script completely and confessed to having cried with the end. Be that as it may, we must be prepared for the end of an era, even if it won’t come for over a year, when the third installment of the Guardians lands in theaters. May 5, 2023.

All that time left to be able to see chow this new story will unfold does not prevent us from receiving new information little by little, such as, for example Will poulter will it be Adam Warlock or the image of Sylvester Stallone (deleted from his Instagram account) showing the new suit he will wear when he returns to his role as the space smuggler Stakar Ogord.

In the image you can see the actor with his blue jacket, which contains gold ornaments. Reaches up completely cover Stallone’s neck, leading us to deduce that he will resume his role at the time of the post-credits scene of the second part, where he appeared with the rest of the Devastators: Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), Fin (Michelle Yeoh), Mainframe (voiced by Miley Cyrus) and Krugarr, a creation made entirely with CGI.

Last week, we were able to find out by James Gunn’s Instagram, that the team started filming, with the incorporation of Stallone and the return of the main cast of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gilian, Zoe Saldana and Pom Klementieff. Surely the Rocky actor has “Pulled in the ears” and forced to delete the post, because Marvel must approve any type of information that is released to the public from within the production. Both the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 What The Expendables 4 It’s being done at the same time, so good old Sly still has several hard weeks of work to do.