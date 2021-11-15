Sylvester Stallone breaks a historical record with ‘The Suicide Squad’ – Libertad Digital

The Suicide SquadJames Gunn’s new film has not only gained favor with audiences and critics alike, but is currently topping the box office in terms of gross. A fact that not only represents a milestone for Warner Bros., but has also served to break a record in the career of one of its interpreters, the now legendary Sylvester Stallone.

In the DC movie, the three-time Oscar nominee voices Nanaue, better known as King Shark, the nice and wild man-shark. Although the character is not characterized by having a particularly fluent conversation, Stallone has been more than enough to achieve something that very few actors can boast: being number one at the box office in six different decades.

As an article published by Deadline, of which the actor himself has echoed, the interpreter has achieved with this title participate in a total of 20 films that have reached the highest position on the billboard, with a list of titles including Rocky, Rambo or more recently, The mercenaries.

Thus the actor reached the top of the box office in the 70s with Rocky, in the eighties also with the aftermath of Rocky and with Rambo, in the 90 was number one with the tape Maximum risk, in the first decade of the new century with the motorsport tape Driven, in the past with The mercenaries and in the latter with The Suicide Squad.

“Thank you for making me feel like I’m on top of the world, it’s been a great race thanks to all of you,” said the actor before concluding with: “Sly will keep hitting, thanks James Gunn.”