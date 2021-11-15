Sylvester Stallone almost died during a filming

Sylvester Stallone was admitted to intensive care after receiving a severe blow while filming a scene from his famous movies.

On his YouTube channel, Sylvester Stallone made a confession that impressed his followers.

And is that the actor told an anecdote of how he was about to die while filming the movie “Rocky IV”.

Stallone narrated that the also actor Dolph lundgren gave him a powerful blow that almost killed him.

“He hurt me a lot during the fight. I had to be taken to an intensive care hospital in California and we were in Canada, ”he said.

“Well, it blew me away,” he added.

He also revealed that he asked his recording partner to improvise before the recordings, thus seeking a more realistic touch in the famous film.

“I didn’t feel it at the time, but later that night my heart started to swell, my blood pressure went up and I was close to chatting with the angels. The next thing I remember is going on an emergency flight, at a low altitude. I was in intensive care, “he said.

In accordance with the statements of the actor of “Rocky”, spent four days in the hospital, but noted that the scene where he received that blow was cut by the production.

