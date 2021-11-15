style and best photos of Bennifer

The thing about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together after a 17-year hiatus is no joke. Last May, there were those who said that their new courtship had more to do with a hobby with friends or a trolling epic that caught on with that nostalgia-hungry American audience. It all happened in Montana. The place chosen by the, once again, established fashion couple to spend a few days on vacation. And since then the case Bennifer, As the actor and singer were nicknamed in the early 2000s, it already adds up some of the best and most romantic snapshots of this pair of lovebirds.

Life, romance and the Venice Film Festival have conspired to show us, for example, how in love they are. It seems that version 2.0 of this courtship is going from strength to strength and under full sail … aboard those vaporettos that cross the city of canals. The realization that this sequel to Bennifer 1.0 is creating more excitement than expected. Something that shows us that, after 20 years and after having survived a pandemic, there is something that never changes: seeing how Affleck and Lopez walk their love almost 20 years later in the same way they did then. Below you will find an extensive photo gallery as proof of their love. The current one and the one from the early 2000s. Who said the second parts were never good?