style and best photos of Bennifer

Getty Images
The thing about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together after a 17-year hiatus is no joke. Last May, there were those who said that their new courtship had more to do with a hobby with friends or a trolling epic that caught on with that nostalgia-hungry American audience. It all happened in Montana. The place chosen by the, once again, established fashion couple to spend a few days on vacation. And since then the case Bennifer, As the actor and singer were nicknamed in the early 2000s, it already adds up some of the best and most romantic snapshots of this pair of lovebirds.
Life, romance and the Venice Film Festival have conspired to show us, for example, how in love they are. It seems that version 2.0 of this courtship is going from strength to strength and under full sail … aboard those vaporettos that cross the city of canals. The realization that this sequel to Bennifer 1.0 is creating more excitement than expected. Something that shows us that, after 20 years and after having survived a pandemic, there is something that never changes: seeing how Affleck and Lopez walk their love almost 20 years later in the same way they did then. Below you will find an extensive photo gallery as proof of their love. The current one and the one from the early 2000s. Who said the second parts were never good?
1 of 26
There are those that improve over the years, like good wine. Even the second delivery of their relationship serves as an excuse to verify that love can happen again 20 years later. Is this the sweetest version of Bennifer? Judging by the forum and the setting (the city of Venice), there is no room for more love in a vaporetto.
2 of 26
Facial hair Ouch! Lopez and Affleck watched the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox during Game 3 of the 2003 American League Championship Series on October 11 at Fenway Park.
3 of 26
Same match. The same knob.
4 of 26
The couple held hands on the set of a Lopez music video on October 20, 2002, in Beverly Hills.
5 of 26
Remember the Juicy Couture bootcut jeans and velvet tracksuit? I hope you didn’t throw yours away.
6 of 26
Dining at the Ivy in Los Angeles in 2002.
7 of 26
At the Los Angeles premiere of his disastrous movie, Gigli, in July 2003. At least they both look happy.
8 of 26
On the set of Bennifer’s forgotten movie, Jersey Girl, directed by Kevin Smith, in New York in 2002. The film was released two years later, after the couple separated.
9 of 26
Kisses on the set of Jersey Girl.
10 of 26
The couple arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck’s 2003 superhero film, Daredevil.
eleven of 26
Same premiere. What a cute couple!
12 of 26
Lopez and Affleck attend the 75th annual Academy Awards on March 23, 2003 in Hollywood.
13 of 26
More kisses on the set of Jersey Girl.
14 of 26
On the court to watch the Lakers-Spurs at the Staples Center in May 2003.
16 of 26
Lopez and Affleck arrive at the world premiere of It happened in Manhattan at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York on December 8, 2002.
18 of 26
The goatee! The fisherman’s hat! We want it back! Bennifer was leaving her midtown Manhattan hotel on December 12, 2003 to do some Christmas shopping.
19 of 26
Leaving a video store (!) After renting DVDs (!) In Vancouver in June 2003.
twenty of 26
Go out for a walk in Vancouver. This is the summer roll we want in 2021.
twenty-one of 26
Going carefree to the premiere of Gigli.
22 of 26
Lopez and Affleck attend the Anaheim Angels’ game against the Boston Red Sox on April 27, 2003, at Edison Field in Anaheim.
23 of 26
Laughing on the set of Jersey Girl, in Central Park.
24 of 26
López and Affleck signing autographs in Paris on April 8, 2003.
26 of 26
More kisses on the set of Jersey Girl.
Advertising – Keep reading below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io