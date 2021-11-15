Stowaway (2021). Premiere on Netflix with Anna Kendrick

Stowaway (Stowaway) is a film directed by Joe penna. It stars (only) by Anna kendrick (A Little Favor), Toni Collette, Daniel dae Kim and Shamier anderson.

An adventure in space without creatures from another planet or hardly any special effects: modest and that constantly plays on psychological and character intrigue. Modest as well as ambitious.

Stowaway’s Argument

A mission to Mars with three members meets a stowaway. When they run out of oxygen due to a technical failure, only three can survive.

The movie. Review

Slow, slow … disappointing for those looking for a technical show: it does not have. The assets of the film are the psychological tension, the human drama (without social criticism). It is a bit of a reflection on life and death, on hope … it is not Terrence Malick in terms of pretentiousness (sometimes artificial, okay), it is very modest and has a “something” that makes it different in its approach.

He seeks depth, perhaps without getting too “wet”, perhaps in an unsuitable artistic environment, perhaps with an overly ambitious background on space missions, perhaps precisely failing in his intention… yes, all of those perhaps can be valid and also that, as a whole, it is an original work (without going overboard) that has its intentions, that is well narrated and that dispenses with the bombast of films about space.

It disappoints if we compare it with Gravity, it plays more with the correct narration, at the right pace… it does not navigate in the “turbulent waters” in which these productions usually take place.

Our opinion

Without creatures from another planet, more of a human adventure than an epic movie. Disappointing at ratios, without reaching a space epic, it falls a little on the way to its proposal.,

Trailer

Technical Sheet and Review