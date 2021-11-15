Stefani Jiménez draws the attention of her fans in practice

The beautiful concierge of the Athletic San Luis, Stefani Jimenez, continues to be one of the players with the most followers on her official Instagram account, since her good content has given her a great reputation as the most beautiful player in the Liga MX Femenil.

In his last publication, Jiménez shared a photo in full training prior to matchday 16 of the Opening 2021, where you can see the goalkeeper well concentrated. This publication had more than 24 thousand likes in a short time after it was posted.

Without a doubt at the level of digital platforms, Stefani Jimenez She is one of the darlings of all lovers of Mexican women’s soccer and now with all the career of the goalkeeper with Atlético San Luis.

The recognition From being the most beautiful, her own followers on social networks put it on them, who never stop praising her.

In addition to delivering everything on the court, he also does it on the internet where he delights his great community of a little more than half a million followers with charming photos showing off his statuesque figure on and off the court.

Great qualities.

The beautiful 1.67 player, born in Colima, is one of the highest goalkeepers in the League, which makes her much more effective when it comes to tackling and when it comes to wearing her uniform that leaves her fans with their mouths open.

At the moment, the goalkeeper is looking to win the title in these last two Regular Phase games with Atlético San Luis.

Stefani Jiménez got the praise of his fans on social networks. Photo: Instagram Stefani Jiménez