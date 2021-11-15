Steelers and Lions do not hurt each other and star in the first draw of 2021

Playing without the starting quarterback Ben roethlisberger, who entered the protocol by Covid-19 Saturday night, the Steelers achieved a 16-16 draw with the Lions from Detroit on Sunday, in a horrible, nearly four-hour marathon that produced a comedy of errors, rather than highlights.

Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but battled with consistency as the starting quarterback for Pittsburgh. Najee harris ran for 105 yards and at times appeared to be the only real threat to the Los Angeles offense. Steelers (5-3-1), who saw the end of their four-game winning streak in the rain at the Heinz Field.

De’Andre Swift had the best record of his career with 130 yards for the Lions (0-8-1), who carried the weight of their offense in the running attack to avoid their ninth loss to an ineffective performance of the quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff hit 14 of 25 passes for just 114 yards in what was the first tie in the NFL since Cincinnati and Philadelphia They did so on September 27, 2020.

Both teams missed opportunities to secure victory in overtime.

