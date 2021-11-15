Spain to the Qatar 2022 World Cup: ‘Untouchable’ since 1978

Spain He met, suffering, the goal against Sweden in Seville and made his direct qualification for the World Cup in Qatar, the 12th in a row that he will play since 1978, having been left out of a final phase for the last time in the one four years earlier, in Germany 1974 .

Present so far in 15 World Cups, tied with England and France and only behind Argentina (17), Italy (18), Germany (19) and Brazil (the 21 disputed), La Roja is untouchable along with Brazil, Germany and Argentina since that event in 1978. The only four that have played in all the final phases since then … And in the absence of confirming the more than probable classification of the Albiceleste, they will once again be protagonists in Qatar.

They will accompany him from this Sunday in 2022 Croatia, runner-up in 2018 and that after beating Russia this Sunday will take part in their sixth final phase, and Serbia, who struck the bell in Lisbon, going back to Portugal and achieving the pass at the last minute thanks Mitrovic’s goal (1-2), which will condemn the Portuguese to a play-off for the Serbs to link their second consecutive final phase. They were thus added to France and Belgium, who solved their pass on Saturday (seventh in a row for the current Gallic champions and the one that will be 14th and third followed by the Belgian Red Devils).

Under the command of Luis Enrique, who will debut as a coach after having played 12 games in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups, Spain, a semi-finalist in the last European Championship and runner-up in the Nations League, will go to Qatar with the clear intention of improving their performance in the last two World Cups, surpassed by Russia in the round of 16 of 2018 and eliminated in the first substitution, in the group stage, of 2014.

In constant renewal, after the gradual departures of the legendary Casillas, Xavi, Xabi Alonso and Iniesta, the subsequent withdrawal of the national team by Gerard Piqué and the disappearance of a Sergio Ramos battered by injuries, La Roja understands a step below the favorites, turning the challenge of adding his second title after the one achieved in 2010 into a maximum challenge … But if he appears in the squad of aspiring to be the protagonist of the last crosses.

It was in South Africa when he ended the curse of the quarterfinals, an insurmountable wall until then and in which he had crashed in 1986 (Mexico), 1994 (United States) and 2002 (South Korea), although better than the eliminations in eighth in 1990 (Italy), 2006 (Germany) or that last one of 2018 in Russia, or of the missing second phase in which they fell as hosts in 1978 or, worse still, in the group stage of 1978 in Argentina.

Absent from the 1930 World Cups (Uruguay) for not accepting the invitation to the first in history, 1938 (France) for suffering the Civil War and later for not achieving the classification in the 1954 (Switzerland), 1958 (Sweden) , 1970 (Mexico) and 1974 (Federal Germany), the Spain of the present is one of the teams with the greatest statistical weight in the history of the tournament.

Seventh ranked in terms of scoring in the final stages with 105 points thanks to its 30 victories and 15 draws in 63 games, preceded by the indisputable Brazil with 237 points in front, Germany with 221, Italy with 156, Argentina with 144, France with 115 and England with 108. All of them, too, champions throughout history such as Uruguay, ninth with 84 points in this general classification behind the Netherlands (93).