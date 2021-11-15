Spain rolled over, Jennifer takes advantage, Unfaithful vs Secret Story

The direct classification of Spain for the World Cup in Qatar, after beating Sweden in Seville, he swept audiences on Sunday. 37.5% of the audience suffered and finally celebrated the 1-0 of Morata. The game was followed in La 1 by 6,504,000 “footballers”. The film then took advantage of this Passengers, with Jennifer Lawrence, which signed 13.7% with 1,715,000 viewers.

On Antenna 3 took the opportunity to refresh the memory of the followers of Unfaithful showing what happened in previous chapters and that he only obtained 9% of Compartir. Once football was over, the new chapter of the Turkish series was made with a good 15.4% and 1,966,000 followers who gave it the victory in that strip.

Secret Story, the night of secrets also issued an “express” version at the start of prime time (6.7%). The gala / debate with Jordi Gonzalez It was after the third option of the night with 13.6% and 1,302,000 fans. It was surpassed both in share and in viewers by the film of The 1. As it happened during a gala at the beginning of the reality show with Jorge Javier Vazquez, the one who was wrong last night several times was Jordi.

On Four, Fourth millenium with Iker Jimenez it was made with a good 7.9%. On The sixth, Gonzo interviewed Alberto Rodriguez before 962,000 people, 5.4% of the audience. It fell 1.5 points compared to the previous week. Where were you then interested 4% below. On The 2, Spanish version interested 517,000 viewers with the film The zero crack, which signed a 4.1% share.

In the afternoon he led Emma garcia with Live life and 1,375,000 fans of the magazine Telecinco that entertained 11.5% of the audience. He lost 1.5 points.

The most watched movie in the afternoon was Two Christmases for Eve, on Antenna 3, with 1,321,000 people and 11.9%. The last life obtained 10.8%. After, Open antenna, the “pre newscast” of Angie Rigueiro and Ángel Carreira it stayed at 7.5%.

The program The rock with Nuria Roca got in The sixth 4.7% with 540,000 viewers of the interviews to Sergio Dalma already Miguel Bosé, among other topics.

Matías Prats and Mónica Carrillo they once again hosted the most viewed information space on Sunday with 17.2% and 1,905,000 viewers. At night, all the news were overwhelmed by the party of Spain.