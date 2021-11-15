Spain rolled over, Jennifer takes advantage, Unfaithful vs Secret Story

More than 6.5 million suffered and finally celebrated the victory of Luis Enrique’s men. Passengers took advantage and relegated a position to the kisses of Luca and Cristina and the mistakes of Jordi Gonzlez. SUNDAY HEARINGS Radhams Prez / Updated November 15, 2021 Related to:



The direct classification of Spain for the World Cup in Qatar, after beating Sweden in Seville, he swept audiences on Sunday. 37.5% of the audience suffered and finally celebrated the 1-0 of Morata. The game was followed in La 1 by 6,504,000 “footballers”. The film then took advantage of this Passengers, with Jennifer Lawrence, which signed 13.7% with 1,715,000 viewers. On Antenna 3 took the opportunity to refresh the memory of the followers of Unfaithful showing what happened in previous chapters and that he only obtained 9% of Compartir. Once football was over, the new chapter of the Turkish series was made with a good 15.4% and 1,966,000 followers who gave it the victory in that strip. Secret Story, the night of secrets also issued an “express” version at the start of prime time (6.7%). The gala / debate with Jordi Gonzalez It was after the third option of the night with 13.6% and 1,302,000 fans. It was surpassed both in share and in viewers by the film of The 1. As happened during a gala at the beginning of the reality show with Jorge Javier Vazquez, the one who was wrong last night several times was Jordi. On Four, Fourth millenium with Iker Jimenez it was made with a good 7.9%. On The sixth, Gonzo interviewed Alberto Rodriguez before 962,000 people, 5.4% of the audience. It fell 1.5 points compared to the previous week. Where were you then interested 4% below. On The 2, Spanish version interested 517,000 viewers with the film The zero crack, which signed a 4.1% share. In the afternoon he led Emma garcia with Live life and 1,375,000 fans of the magazine Telecinco that entertained 11.5% of the audience. He lost 1.5 points. The most watched movie in the afternoon was Two Christmases for Eve, on Antenna 3, with 1,321,000 people and 11.9%. The last life obtained 10.8%. After, Open antenna, the “pre newscast” of Angie Rigueiro and Ángel Carreira it stayed at 7.5%. The program The rock with Nuria Roca got in The sixth 4.7% with 540,000 viewers of the interviews to Sergio Dalma already Miguel Bosé, among other topics. Matías Prats and Mónica Carrillo they once again hosted the most viewed information space on Sunday with 17.2% and 1,905,000 viewers. At night, all the news were overwhelmed by the party of Spain. go back up go back up

Comments Remember that the suggestions may be important to other readers.



Advertising Advertising NOVEMBER 2021 Spain rolled over, Jennifer takes advantage, Infiel vs Jordi and Secret Story Kiko Rivera and Deluxe make a break to La Voz de Fonsi and Alejandro Sanz Your face sounds triumph to me, Got Talent goes up, Clint Eastwood and Corredera Spain sweeps, the playoffs give maximum to Secret Story vs The Etruscan smile [email protected] makes history, Temptations vs ACI, Lola Herrera and balos Isabel Daz Ayuso sweeps El Hormiguero, Sobera leads at night MasterChef expels two, Sandra Barneda hurts Inocentes Unfaithful endures despite the powerful play-off of Secret Story with Jordi The low voice but wins by the minimum to Deluxe, Will Smith and Ylamo Resounding success of your face sounds to me, Got Talent holds, and [email protected] Clint Eastwood stands up to Adara Miller and Secret Story Breaks, tears and temptation, ACI catches, and Orestes scare Bomba in Secret Story, Ana Rosa, Paula Badosa, and Dani Rovira MasterChef dubs Innocents and Temptations, and goodbye to El Pueblo Unfaithful defeats the screams in Secret Story, Gonzo rises with the light Deluxe with coffin before his duel with La Voz; Alien vs espa OCTOBER 2021 The most frenetic Voice sweeps in front of Got Talent and Winston Churchill Jorge Javier’s show in Secret Story doubles HIT and Paco’s men Bertn Osborne sweeps, Temptations vs ACI, Savame shoots up Secret Story wins, Dani Rovira returns, Slvame falls with Kiko H. MasterChef plays Miki Nadal, and Sandra Barneda against El Pueblo Unfaithful wins the mess in Secret Story with Jordi, and Gonzo’s return Deluxe comes up with Isa Pantoja, The other bodyguard, and Ylamo La Voz vs Got Talent, a tight duel; and the 2 gives the bell Maximum of Secret Story, HIT returns, Paco clicks, Ana Rosa’s record Temptations repeat, ACI surprises, Saveme devastates Antonio David Secret Story with Sobera vs Inocentes, Chicote defeats Maribel Verd MasterChef casts Terelu and Miki Nadal, Innocents vs Temptations Unfaithful goes down but leads against Joker and Jordi Gonzlez with their spheres Deluxe with Teresa vs Pantoja, Tarzn beats Noa, and Yelamo goes down La Voz gains strength against Got Talent, and Telecinco plays in the afternoon A spicy Secret Story sinks Iron Man and Paco’s Men Temptations lead, Blood ties defeat I see how you sing The parade sweeps, Secret Story record, Matt Damon vs Maribel Verd MasterChef triumphs in a dire night of Innocents and Temptations Spain sweeps, Infidel rises, Secret Story is wrong, and La Roca The Deluxe polygraph vs Jason Statham and Jackman, Ylamo repeats The Voice and Got Talent go up in their duel, Elysium punctures, Ars fired Benzema and Mbapp make Secret Story pupa, and Prez Reverte Last temptation rises, Gila defeats I see how you sing after Italy-Spain Penlope Cruz sweeps, Secret Story vs Inocentes and Alberto Chicote MasterChef overwhelms Innocents and Temptations, The Town rises I flew with Redondo, Unfaithful wins Secret Story, and Pain and Glory Deluxe raises with Anabel, Nicolas Sparks does not fail, Boris vs Sard The voice lowers, Got Talent rises, and Slvame sweeps Anabel Pantoja … see posts from other months