Spain manages to qualify directly for Qatar 2022

Although the draw was enough for them, with Morata’s goal they send Sweden to the playoffs.

Getty Images / TUDN Spain beats Sweden and qualifies directly to Qatar 2022

By: Samuel Reyes NOV. 14. 2021

The Spain team beat 1-0 Sweden so it is classified directly to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after the match held in the La Cartuja Stadium, and for which they occupy the first position of their classification group and forces their rival to play a playoff as second.

To the selection of Luis Enrique the draw was enough to secure the World Cup by direct means, while that of Jan Andersson she was bound to win.

The game, with few scoring chances in both goals, was resolved shortly before the end in favor of the Spanish with a goal from Alvaro Morata.

The Spanish team will play its twelfth consecutive World Cup in Qatar 2022 and the sixteenth throughout its history.

How has Spain been in the FIFA World Cups?

Spain has not failed to a final phase since the 1974 edition of Germany, when they succumbed to Yugoslavia at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt 1-0 with a goal by Josip Katalinski in the tie-breaker after both teams finished tied on points and goal difference.

The Spanish team, led by Ladislao Kubala, could not reverse the early goal of the libero of the Yugoslav team led by Miljan Miljanic, and for the second consecutive edition was left out of a World Cup after also losing the Mexico 1970 in which it was a sad farewell of the selection of Amancio Amaro.

Since then Spain has not missed the World Cup event. It began in Argentina in 1978 after taking revenge against Yugoslavia in the ‘hell’ of Belgrade before 100,000 spectators who filled the Red Star stadium. A goal from Rubén Cano sealed the 0-1 score that put Kubala’s team in the final phase.

Since its participation in Argentina, the Spanish team has been a fixture in the World Cup, and after serving as host in 1982 it has been in Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, United States 1994, France 1998, South Korea / Japan 2002 , Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. Next year will add another World Cup participation when it is played in Qatar 2022.

What have been the participations of Spain in FIFA World Cups before Mexico 1970?

Previously he had played the World Cups in Italy 1934, Brazil 1950, Chile 1962 and England 1966.

Her best participation came in South Africa 2010, where she was proclaimed world champion for the first and only time by beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the Soccer City final in Johannesburg, with both Andrés Iniesta’s goal in the 116th minute.

It was the peak of the golden generation in the history of Spanish football, which managed to chain the 2008 and 2012 Euro Cups consecutively to this universal title, a stage that opened with Luis Aragonés and ended with Vicente del Bosque.

Until that moment the best performance in a World Cup went back to the fourth place obtained by Spain in Brazil 1950.