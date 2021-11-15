Spain defeats Sweden and signs its pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022

Spain qualified for the Qatar World Cup 2022 this Sunday after winning 1-0 to Sweden, condemned to play the play-off that will decide the last three European places.

A goal from Alvaro Morata (86) gave the victory that he secured for Spain the first place in qualifying group B, the only one to qualify for the World Cup, ahead of the Nordics, who are second in the key.

The Swedes had started the week at the top of the group, but their defeat against Georgia on Thursday (2-0) and the victory of Spain in Greece (1-0) it made them fall to the second step.

The week could not end in a better way for La Roja, who faced their last two qualifying matches forced to win at Greece and Sweden to get your ticket to Qatar.

The Red, driven by a Sevillian La Cartuja stadium filled with almost 52,000 spectators after heeding the call of the Spanish coach, monopolized the ball from the first minute against a crouching Sweden.

Spain moved the ball from side to side trying to find the flaws in the tight rival defense with the young midfielder Pablo Martín Páez Gaviria ‘Gavi’ recovering and putting balls between the lines.

Close to rest, Spain He seemed to take a step back in his pressure, allowing better approaches from the Swedes and a new cross from Forsberg that missed the post (39).

The Red he regained control of the match after the break, but still struggled to find the gaps.

The entrance of Alvaro Morata (73) activated the attack of the Red, while Sweden stepped forward in the last quarter hour game.

The match then turned into an uncontrolled coup exchange until Dani Olmo He unleashed a long shot that was cleared by goalkeeper Robin Olsen, but the rebound was recovered by Morata to score the goal for the Spanish victory (86).

