Sofía Vergara reveals that she suffered from thyroid cancer at the age of 28

The actress Sofia Vergara has become one of the great protagonists of Stand Up To Cancer, a television marathon of the program Saturday night in order to raise funds for the fight against cancer, as well as for its research. Other Hollywood stars, such as Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner, also participated in the aforementioned solidarity event. But, this time, the actress from Modern family left everyone present and the spectators speechless by revealing that she herself suffered the disease when she was only 28 years old.

– ‘You’re the same’: Heidi Klum’s compliment to Sofía Vergara for this photo in a bikini

VIEW GALLERY





As one of the hosts of the event, Sofía Vergara was in charge of delivering a special speech for the occasion and it was then that, in a forceful way, she started her own testimony: “At age 28, during a routine visit to the doctor, my doctor noticed a lump on my neck. They did many tests and, finally, they told me that I had thyroid cancer, “the actress began to explain. he discovered his disease totally by surprise when he accompanied his son to the endocrine.

The star of Modern family He also spoke about how a diagnosis of this type affected him at such a young age, highlighting at all times the support that his family provided in this hard pothole in his life: “When you are young and you hear the word ‘cancer’, your mind goes to many places, but I tried not to panic and decided to educate myself (…) I was fortunate to have detected it early and to have the support of my doctors and, most importantly, of my family “, explained the actress who added:” I think that when you go through an experience like that your priorities change. You realize what is important to you. “

– New victory for Sofia Vergara in the legal battle with her ex for the embryos they share

VIEW GALLERY





However, and although initially she did not want to tell anyone, this is not the first time that Sofía Vergara recounted her experience with this disease in order to raise awareness about the importance of not ignoring the signals that the body can give us about our health. Something that especially emphasizes in the case of women, exposed to more hormonal changes throughout our lives in stages such as pregnancy or menopause. In addition, today and although in his case all traces of cancer cells were eliminated from his body thanks to an iodine-based treatment, the Colombian interpreter has to follow strict treatment to control hypothyroidism and on previous occasions he has said that everything is a matter of getting used to and knowing that he has to take his medicine every morning.

– Hugh Jackman’s message after undergoing a new nose biopsy: ‘The worst diagnosis is that it is a carcinoma’

– Sofía Vergara breaks an unwritten rule in fashion with her 25 euro dress

– Sofía Vergara’s highlights are ideal if you plan to lighten your hair before summer

Click to see ‘El Armario de Sofía Vergara’, a format that breaks down in detail the keys to her current style and throughout the years. You can see more in the new video platform HELLO! PLAY, where you will find cooking programs, fashion, decoration and biographical documentaries of ‘royals’ and ‘celebrities’. Do not miss it!

Loading the player …







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this one, subscribe to our newsletter here.