Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony will premiere a new film in October | Forward Valley

LOS ANGELES – Actress Sofía Vergara and singer Marc Anthony announced the United States premiere of the animated film “Koati” on October 22.

As executive producers, Vergara and Anthony assembled a cast of more than 25 stars to give their voices to an adventure-filled animated comedy that celebrates for the first time the tropical jungles of Latin America and their exotic animals.

The film tells the story of three unusual heroes: Nachi, a laid-back free-spirited coati; Xochi, a sassy monarch butterfly, and Pako, an energetic glass frog. Together they embark on a fun adventure to stop an evil coral snake named Zaina (Vergara) from destroying their land Xo.

Sofía Vergara as a villain joins an exceptional group of stars that include: Eva Luna Montaner, Sebas, Karol G, Adriana Barraza, Daniel Sosa, Eduardo Franco and De la Ghetto, among others. Marc Anthony, the film’s executive producer and music producer, joined forces with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Julio Reyes Copello and Sony Music Latin to create the film’s theme and ten original songs.

The soundtrack includes as interpreters Marc Anthony, Becky G, Mau & Ricky, Tini, Carlos Rivera, Cami, Joy, Gusttavo Lima, Leslie Grace, Evaluna Montaner and Ir Sais.

Maya Cinemas and Spanglish Movies will distribute the film in both English and Spanish in major US Hispanic markets on October 22nd, “Koati” will continue to release to more markets nationwide in November. Myosin has made a significant investment as a partner and is also in charge of the media buying strategy.

Most of the animals and biodiversity depicted in the film are in danger of extinction, and “KOATI” has the global support of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Additional cast in special character roles includes: actor Joe Manganiello, digital celebrities Calle y Poche, Mario Ruiz, Stefanía Roitman, motivational Regina Carrot and more than 20 international stars: digital celebrities, musicians and WWF ambassadors who provide with a reach of more than 300 million fans together on social networks. Among them are Juan Pablo Jaramillo (Everyone’s Here), Katy Esquivel, Andrew and Xime Ponch, Juana Martínez (La Armonía Del Caos), Agustina Palma (Well-Kept Secret from Netflix and Bian and Once from Disney), María Laura Quintero (Netflix’s & Caracol TV’s The Road To Love), Valentina Garzón “Little Vale” (Trendy By Nick’s Make Me Glam), Daniel Patiño “Paisa” (Disney’s Once), Claudia Bahamón, Valeria Hinojosa, Orlando Urdaneta, Liliana Moyano, Matthew Windey (Back Al Colegio), athlete and fitness entrepreneur, Daniela Ospina, multiplatform star, Bianki, singer Matteo Markus Bok, child star Salomé Rodríguez Ospina, young activist Francisco Vera, Juan Carlos Tinocco in the role of Balan and actor Luis Carreño in the role special calli, a Jabiru stork fanatic of yoga, and calm, but easily out of their minds.

“Koati” was produced and created by Anabella Dovarganes-Sosa, directed by Rodrigo Pérez-Castro, written by Alan Resnick and Ligiah Villalobos, produced by Latin WE Productions, Upstairs Animation, Magnus Studios and Los Hijos de Jack.

Melissa Escobar, Luis Balaguer, Felipe Pimiento, Rafael Dovarganes, José Nacif, Anabella Dovarganes, Wally Rodríguez, Chris Zimmer, Pete Denomme, Jesús de Lara and Manuel Collazo will also serve as executive producers alongside Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony.