Silvio Rodríguez is the common point between Boric and Kast

One week before the presidential elections on November 21, candidates for La Moneda revealed their preferences in various artistic areas like music, acting and television.

Through a questionnaire conducted by The Mercury, the presidential candidates expressed their tastes that, more than one, has caused surprise on social networks. Such is the case of the “Best Actor” categories, where the standard-bearer of Approve Dignity, Gabriel boric, chose the national interpreter Mario Horton, quickly positioning itself in the first trends of Twitter.

While Eduardo Arts (Patriotic Union) selected Nissim Sharim, Marco Enriquez-Ominami (PRO) to Jack Nicholson, Jose Antonio Kast (Christian Social Front) to Anthony Hopkins, Yasna Provoste (New Social Pact) to Richard Gere and Pedro Pascal; and Sebastian Sichel (Chile Podemos Más) leaned towards Robert De Niro and Néstor Cantillana.

On the other hand, in the “Best Actress” segment, Artés chose his daughter Patricia arts, who also works as director, teacher and stage researcher. Meanwhile, Boric chose Francisca walker, Enríquez-Ominami to Catherine Deneuve, Kast a Paz Bascuñán and Delfina Guzman, You provoked Whoopi goldberg, and Sichel to Maria Izquierdo and Cate blanchett.

A particular situation was also generated when they were consulted by the “Best international singer”, in which the candidates Boric and Kast had a point in common when mentioning the Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez. While Artés pointed to Joan Manuel Serrat, Enríquez-Ominami to Ives Montand, Franco Parisi to Adele, Provoste to Pablo Alborán and Sichel to the Rolling Stones band.

As for Chilean music, Artés leaned towards Rolando Alarcon, Boric by Camila moreno, ME-O by Violeta Parra, Kast by Alberto Plaza, Parisi by The law, You provoked by Mon Laferte and Sichel for Stone Pig.

Another of the responses that generated more astonishment in social networks occurred in the category “Best concert they have attended”, where the standard-bearer of Unión Patriótica recalled when he was present at the Arirang Festival, an event that takes place in North Korea and brings together more than 80 thousand gymnasts with synchronized movements and dances. Meanwhile, José Antonio Kast recalled a concert by Ricardo Arjona “In its first stage.”

In the field of entertainment, the flag bearer of Chile Podemos Más chose as “best TV program” The Divine Food from Chilevision, space that participated during the first semester of this year.