Sheinbaum signs in favor of revocation consultation … and goes through basket tacos

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, took advantage of this Sunday afternoon to sign in support of the consultation to revoke the mandate of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and eat tacos de canasta in front of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).











The capital president shared on Twitter a bit of the brief tour made this Sunday afternoon in the Historic Center.

First, he shared that he went to a table that receives signatures for the exercise of the popular consultation, located in the capital’s Zócalo.

“I come to exercise my right to democracy, as well as that of all, all citizens in this exercise of participatory democracy so that we can sign and decide among all the people of Mexico whether or not we want the President of the Republic to continue,” he said. in the message.

The exercise of participatory democracy is a right. Today I attended to exercise my right by signing, so that all the people of Mexico can decide if the president continues in office @lopezobrador_. pic.twitter.com/5P6ahw1Ev3 – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) November 14, 2021

Subsequently, he walked towards Pino Suarez and stood in front of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation for eat some tacos de canasta with the seller called “The pure poison.”

When you visit the Capital Zocalo you cannot miss eating some delicious tacos de tacos “El Puro Veneno”, they are very good, he wrote Sheinbaum On twitter.

“Thank you for sharing and living with people, it is in humility”, mentioned the seller of tacos de canasta in the video.

When you visit the capital’s zócalo you cannot miss eating some delicious basket tacos “El Puro Veneno”, they are very good. pic.twitter.com/LfeAi6P8vj – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) November 14, 2021

