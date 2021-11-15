she is Alejandra Requena, Luciano D ‘Alessandro’s girlfriend from’ Nurses

The actor who plays Dr. Félix Andrade in Nurses You are in one of the best moments of your professional career and your personal life. For several months he has been in a relationship with María Alejandra Requena, a famous Venezuelan journalist and presenter.

The couple has built one of the most beloved relationships in show business. In their social networks they have showered love with their photos and videos of trips and special moments that they share together. For those who do not know who is the woman who conquered the heart of the actor also remembered for his character in The law of the heart, here we tell you some details about it.

María Alejandra studied Advertising, Market, Radio and Television at the Central University of Venezuela. In 1998 he arrived at the renowned Venezuelan channel RCTV and became known with projects such as Dare to dream or From mouth to mouth. In that television space, he managed to interview great Hollywood personalities such as Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Will Smith, Jennifer López, among others. He has also been one of the best known faces on Sony Entertainment Television and CNN.

After her husband Ismael Hurtado, with whom she had two children, died after suffering a stroke that had him in intensive care for several days, the presenter gave herself a new opportunity in love with the actor Luciano D ‘Alessandro with whom she had already previously shared on RCTV when they were in Venezuela. The couple has been seen very much in love and even, Internet users rumored that they would have already gotten engaged after seeing a suspicious ring to the presenter. However, neither of them has confirmed that information.

