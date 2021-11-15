Sharon Stone’s pique against Meryl Streep: neither the perfect actress, nor such a good villain | People

In interviews with the media, there are many occasions when actors limit their responses to a series of topics, common themes and issues within the political correctness. Especially when it comes to those big, super-protected Hollywood stars. Hence, a curious talk that actress Sharon Stone has had with the American magazine surprised Everything Zoomer following the recent publication of his autobiographical book, The Beauty of Living Twice, The Beauty of Living Twice, 256 pages edited April 1 by Atlantic Books.

In addition to talking about her life, the now famous book or her projects, surprisingly the center of the conversation ends up being the actress Meryl Streep. Everything arises from an innocent question by the interviewer. Talking about his experiences in Hollywood, he tells her, “So when you finally got to work with Meryl Streep, you realized that …”. There the question ends because Stone cuts it off abruptly. And also there begins a clear tirade by Stone against what the interpreter of Memories of Africa. “I like the way you have built the phrase, that I was finally able to work with Meryl Streep. You didn’t say ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’ Nor that we were finally able to work together ”. The interviewer tries to get a trump card but is unsuccessful and Stone continues. “Good point, because that’s how her life has been, she built it to be the one of ‘Everybody wants to work with Meryl.’ I wonder if he likes that ”. Stone and Streep worked together on the 2019 film Laundromat. Easy money.

The journalist does not know where to get into Sharon Stone’s speech, who once again insists that the way in which the question is posed already says a lot and is, in itself, the answer. “This business is structured so that we all envy and admire Meryl because only Meryl has managed to be the good one,” she says wryly. “And everyone has to compete against Meryl,” argues Stone, who rather than being against the actress (or just being against her) seems to be against the meaning of her figure. Which is, anyway, a way of lashing out at her. “I think she is a wonderful woman and actress, but in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses just as talented as Meryl Streep. All the iconography of Meryl Streep is part of what Hollywood does to women. “

The interpreter of Basic Instinct, 63, begins to compare his colleague, 72, with other high-quality actresses. “Viola Davis is as great an actress as Meryl Streep. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, damn it. But you say Meryl and people fall round ”, he argues. Then, she begins to compare herself to Streep. “I am a much better villain than Meryl and I’m sure she would say so herself. Meryl would not have done well in Basic Instinct or in Casino. I would do better. And I know. And she knows it. But we are all programmed to think that only Meryl … ”, he argues, bringing out two of the most important films of his career; in fact, for the second he received his only Oscar nomination so far.

Although the interviewer comes to apologize to Stone, she again reproaches him for the way he shaped the question, “which is how we are all trained to think.” Stone’s speech begins to be more abstract and less focused on the world of acting: “We are all labeled as the queen of something. I am the queen of rudeness! She is the queen of that other! We all have an assigned seat, are you kidding? If we worked in a supermarket, she would not always be the number one cashier. We would all be doing our jobs. Everyone needs to improve and we all always have that not-so-good day. Even Meryl ”. To cap off his address, Stone says: “We have been taught that not everyone gets a seat at the table. Once someone is elected, no one else can get it. “

The speech of the interpreter of Quick and deadly They have been widely commented on on social networks, where in general they have found support. The issue is not the attack on another member of the guild, many users say, not even a comparison between the way they work, but the view that only Streep can be a great actress. Beyond an alleged overvaluation of Streep or his consideration for almost every role, which he usually embroiders, there is the question of evaluating other interpreters for those other roles, especially after a certain age, such as those mentioned by Stone and who sometimes they are lacking in recognition. Or, as some comments on social media say, probably even Meryl Streep would agree with Sharon Stone’s speech.