Serbian players and fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo after winning ticket to Qatar 2022 World Cup

In the Serbian streets, and also in the Portuguese stadium, the “target” of the mockery was the Manchester United player

Players and fans of Serbia they made fun of Cristiano Ronaldo after they got the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after overcoming 1-2 to Portugal on the last day of the first round of the UEFA qualifiers. The fans celebrated with the typical celebration and shout of CR7; while the footballer Aleksandar Mitrović did it with a Coca-Cola, a drink that he took away at a conference during the last European Championship.

Euphoria gripped Serbian fans and players after they dramatically beat Portugal to snatch a direct ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup from the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo resigned after seeing how Serbia took the victory from them in the last minute Getty Images

At the Estadio da Luz, Aleksandar Mitrović, the hero of the match, went viral because moments after the match ended, he returned to the pitch in underwear and a white shirt, covered with the flag of his country, while drinking Coca-Cola, drink that Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed in a conference at Euro 2020.

While the footballers were in Portugal, the fans took to the streets of Serbia to celebrate and did so as they usually celebrate their scores, with the typical shout of “Sssiiiiimmmmm”, images immediately circulated on social media.

Portugal and Serbia practically played a final for the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon. Both teams arrived with 17 units in the first two positions of Group A, but with the Portuguese as leaders by goal difference.

Serbia fans hitting Ronaldo’s celebration after beating Portugal 👀 (via @jairzinhojr_) pic.twitter.com/qisDpQ4xpE – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 15, 2021

Aleksandar Mitrović came back on the pitch with a can of Coke to celebrate Serbia’s win over Portugal 😅 (via @serbianfooty) pic.twitter.com/Qb1G7tTGC5 – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 15, 2021

The team in which Cristiano Ronaldo plays opened the cards just two minutes into the game with both from Renato Sanches. However, at 33 ‘Dusan Tadic tied it, a score that still favored the Portuguese, but at 90’ Aleksandar Mitrović appeared to make it 1-2 and keep the ticket to Qatar 2022.

Now, Portugal will seek to keep one of the three tickets that will give the playoffs of the UEFA qualifiers. The semifinals of this instance will be played between March 22 and 24 and the final will be on March 28 or 29, still without defined rivals.