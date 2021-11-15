‘Ser Los Ricardos’ Reaction Says Everyone Was Wrong With Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball | In Spanish.

Annoying wigs and wobbly accents didn’t stop Nicole Kidman from putting on a great look earlier, so why should “Being The Ricardos” be any different?

Although Debra Messing and everyone else doubted that Kidman could conclusively portray Lucille Ball in the upcoming Aaron Sorkin film, early responses described her performance as “amazing” and “acting very impressive,” while praising her for capturing the “Spirit and power” of comedy. icon.

“Kidman embodies the essence of Lucille Ball, especially in her demeanor during rehearsals and filming for the episode,” wrote variety editor Clayton Davis of her shift after this week’s Los Angeles screening. “It is very likely that it will break your heart, demanding the sympathy of the public and a nomination for best actress could almost certainly appear on the cards.”

The Oscar winner stars alongside Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz in the biopic, which takes place in the middle of a particularly chaotic week during the heyday of “I Love Lucy.” The beloved television duo is “threatened by shocking personal accusations, political stains and cultural taboos,” according to the official description, and the film promises “a look at the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship” off-screen.

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in “Ser los Ricardos.”

But the film’s early stills raised some concerns about whether Kidman would fit the role well, given that he bears little resemblance to Ball and is best known for his dramatic performances. Many fans even suggested that the role was remade with Debra Messing, who began publicly campaigning for it on social media.

The controversy led Sorkin to defend Kidman earlier this week, explaining that “finding an actress who looks like Lucille Ball is not important to me,” as the film only features “less than three minutes” of footage in the movie. world of iconic sitcom. . .

“We made this movie during COVID, and on Zoom with Nicole and Javier and everyone else, I’ll make it clear to you that I’m not looking for physical or vocal impersonations of these people,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. . . “Before the first rehearsal, I wrote to them every day: ‘Just play the characters that are in the script.’ She knew Nicole had been working on Lucy’s voice for a while and she wanted to free her from it. “

“I’m sure when people see the movie, they will walk away feeling that Nicole has made a very strong case for herself, but what’s more, I found that you can really take advantage of the low expectations,” added Sorkin.

And it seems he was right, as critics saw Kidman as an almost certain contender in awards season and praised his performance, as well as Sorkin’s storytelling.

“If you want to imitate, #BeingRicardos maybe not for you, “wrote one.” If you want a show that captures the spirit and soul of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, you are ready to enjoy it. “

Below, read more critical reactions to “Being the Ricardos,” which will hit theaters on December 10 before debuting on Amazon Prime Video 11 days later.

Lucy, there are a few campaigns you have to do: BEING THE RICARDOS played well in its first screening, showing a strong candidate for the award. I bought Nicole more of an off-screen dramatic Lucy than a comedy dynamo, but the audience still eats her and Javier Bardem. – Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 14, 2021

I wasn’t expecting this at all, but I kind of like Being Ricardos! Nicole Kidman is really good. – Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) November 14, 2021

Nicole Kidman drops the voice of the comedy “Lucy” brilliantly in #BeingTheRicardos. The movie is fun and there are sharp moments, but not entirely captivating. Conflict like the real Lucy… meh. Nina Arianda, JK Simmons, and Alia Shawkat are perfection. pic.twitter.com/lg5sR6HvwL – Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 14, 2021

Wow! #BeingTheRicardos unexpected and fantastic fun. Great script by Aaron Sorkin and great performances by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Bardem is JK Simmons just a treasure !!! This is an award winning player. – Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 14, 2021

Last night’s first big screening of #BeingTheRicardos Make sure to silence the skeptics. A fifth Oscar nomination for Nicole Kidman seems highly likely. It was really cool chatting with him and the fantastic Javier Bardem (also a strong contender) in front of a very impressed audience. pic.twitter.com/LgWmpPpgKW – Dave Karger (@davekarger) November 14, 2021

Nicole Kidman enters the Best Actress race with a fully accomplished performance that captures the spirit of Lucille Ball. Bardem like you’ve never seen it before. The script is very, very Sorkin, but that’s a good thing. #BeingTheRicardos – Michael A. Bina (@michaelabina) November 14, 2021

#BeingTheRicardos full of wit and charm. Nicole Kidman has the spirit and power of Lucielle Ball. Nina Arianda and JK Simmons are outstanding sensations. Fully picked up by Daniel Pemberton scores. Aaron Sorkin-ism everywhere, but mostly they work. The wait was worth it. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6FPiLnhfZY – Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 14, 2021

Having had the honor of seeing #BeingTheRicardos Last night, there was no way (or anywhere else) Debra Messing could have played this role in context, intensity, and telling the truth. Impossible. #AaronSorkin, like everything it touches, it knows exactly what it is doing. – Joan and the roses ❤️‍🔥 (@JoanAndTheRoses) November 14, 2021