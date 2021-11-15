‘Ser Los Ricardos’ Reaction Says Everyone Was Wrong With Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball | In Spanish.

Annoying wigs and wobbly accents didn’t stop Nicole Kidman from putting on a great look earlier, so why should “Being The Ricardos” be any different?
Although Debra Messing and everyone else doubted that Kidman could conclusively portray Lucille Ball in the upcoming Aaron Sorkin film, early responses described her performance as “amazing” and “acting very impressive,” while praising her for capturing the “Spirit and power” of comedy. icon.
“Kidman embodies the essence of Lucille Ball, especially in her demeanor during rehearsals and filming for the episode,” wrote variety editor Clayton Davis of her shift after this week’s Los Angeles screening. “It is very likely that it will break your heart, demanding the sympathy of the public and a nomination for best actress could almost certainly appear on the cards.”
The Oscar winner stars alongside Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz in the biopic, which takes place in the middle of a particularly chaotic week during the heyday of “I Love Lucy.” The beloved television duo is “threatened by shocking personal accusations, political stains and cultural taboos,” according to the official description, and the film promises “a look at the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship” off-screen.
But the film’s early stills raised some concerns about whether Kidman would fit the role well, given that he bears little resemblance to Ball and is best known for his dramatic performances. Many fans even suggested that the role was remade with Debra Messing, who began publicly campaigning for it on social media.
The controversy led Sorkin to defend Kidman earlier this week, explaining that “finding an actress who looks like Lucille Ball is not important to me,” as the film only features “less than three minutes” of footage in the movie. world of iconic sitcom. . .
“We made this movie during COVID, and on Zoom with Nicole and Javier and everyone else, I’ll make it clear to you that I’m not looking for physical or vocal impersonations of these people,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. . . “Before the first rehearsal, I wrote to them every day: ‘Just play the characters that are in the script.’ She knew Nicole had been working on Lucy’s voice for a while and she wanted to free her from it. “
“I’m sure when people see the movie, they will walk away feeling that Nicole has made a very strong case for herself, but what’s more, I found that you can really take advantage of the low expectations,” added Sorkin.
And it seems he was right, as critics saw Kidman as an almost certain contender in awards season and praised his performance, as well as Sorkin’s storytelling.
“If you want to imitate, #BeingRicardos maybe not for you, “wrote one.” If you want a show that captures the spirit and soul of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, you are ready to enjoy it. “
Below, read more critical reactions to “Being the Ricardos,” which will hit theaters on December 10 before debuting on Amazon Prime Video 11 days later.
