Selena Gomez’s new tattoo with which she seeks to reaffirm her faith – Nueva Mujer

At 29 years old, Selena Gomez has had a life full of successes and obstacles that have made her a brave and full of strength woman, for which, on several occasions, she has highlighted her spiritual side to the world.

During years, the artist lived through various difficulties that became public and they put her in the eye of the hurricane, which led her to be the victim of harsh criticism both on social networks and in the media.

The former Disney girl admitted that the entertainment industry and strong pressures of society for fulfilling certain canons of beauty led her to have instability and a negative perception of herself.

However, the time and tough battles he faced in recent years, they made her have deep reflections about it.

After being subjected to a kidney transplant for complications related to lupus suffering, the artist had to go through a long recovery period that included treatment for an emotional crisis.

After this, Selena returned to the public eye completely renewed, but If there is something that she has highlighted on several occasions, it is that her faith helped her to recover.

This is Selena Gomez’s new tattoo

Although the actress has marked her skin with various designs that convey much of what she thinks, this time he opted for a tattoo that reflected part of his faith.

On her chest and very close to her shoulder, Selena now wears a cross, a symbol that is within the different religions derived from Christianity.

Selena Gomez tattoo

Let us remember that the artist showed her faith on more than one occasion, especially when she was in a difficult moment of her life due to the diseases that she was diagnosed with.

There is no doubt that this is a crucial part for her, since who has made it clear that she is a faithful believer and look for ways to express it to the whole world.