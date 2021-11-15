Seasonal flavors return with Starbucks favorite beverages

In these last months of the year, one of the most anticipated seasons for all arrives. Nothing better to give you a definitive start than enjoying the best flavors of hot and cold drinks that Starbucks prepares on these dates.

Our favorite coffee shop seeks to surprise us by reincorporating the December classics in its menu, as well as a new flavor that you will love, Red Velvet.

STARBUCKS CONTINUES TO DIVERSIFY VEGETABLE MILK OPTIONS BY INTEGRATING OAT MILK

You can enjoy the new Red Velvet in its Latte and Frappuccino versions.



A drink created to generate new memories in the company of those you love the most. You will love its creamy and delicious Red Velvet flavor and you can enjoy it as you please, even Ice Cream!

In addition to this new launch, Starbucks has prepared ideal drinks for this moment full of warmth and magic throughout the season. Each of the drinks evokes the smells, colors and feelings of the holiday season

Like the return of the Merry Strawberry Mocha, which reminds us of the typical colors of the season. Another drink we crave throughout the year is the White Cranberry Mocha, which takes us back to the comfort of these festivities.

They will also have the delicious Holiday Cinnamon Latte on the menu again. And of course, the iconic Starbucks drink this season, the Toffee Nut.

These drinks will only be available for an unlimited time. Don’t miss out on the best of these last months of the year and go to your nearest Starbucks to enjoy your favorite drink at this special time.