SDG3. Sanitas residences in Barcelona improve emotional well-being through music

The seven residences that Sanitas Mayores has in Barcelona will host, during the month of November and December and in collaboration with the foundation ‘Musicians for health’, a total of 120 concerts with the aim of enhancing the benefits that music therapy provides to emotional well-being and mental health of older people.

In the concerts, that will last 60 minutes each and that will also be done in online format, they will be able to enjoy live music, sing, dance, play instruments and even select previously the repertoire of songs, being able to listen to the best versions of the soundtracks of their life. In this way, it also seeks to encourage participation during the event, with the corresponding benefits, both physical and cognitive.

Music, for its rhythmic and creative component, It is one of the activities that brings the greatest benefits to society, with special zeal in the elderly. Multiple studies have shown its effectiveness in improving memory, physical agility, social relationships, mental health, and cognitive stimulation. In addition, these types of activities also help develop interactions between residents and healthcare personnel, which creates cohesion, collective identity and brotherhood among patients.

“At Sanitas we have been carrying out activities related to music therapy for years, being aware of the great contributions it has in the happy aging of the elderly, and this new concert initiative raises even more the commitment to this restorative therapy”, he explains David Curto, Medical Director, Innovation and Quality of Sanitas Mayores.

The tension, isolation and uncertainty to which older people have been subjected during the health crisis generated by COVID has made mental health problems worse in this population sector. “For this reason, we believe that it is essential to work in this line and collaborate with different entities in favor of a healthy and happy aging and with guarantees of a dignified life. This activity seeks to avoid those bad thoughts, reduce stress, improve mood and alleviate physical pain “, he concludes Curto.

This initiative goes in line with the initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) which declares the decade between 2021 and 2030 as the Decade of Healthy Aging in which WHO member states commit to working together to improve the lives of older people. It is an initiative that promotes active, happy and healthy aging.