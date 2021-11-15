SDG17. The physical and emotional well-being of professionals

On October 25, the table “Physical and emotional well-being of professionals. Key factor in the strategy of organizations ”, organized by Máshumano Foundation, within the framework of the Wellbeing 360º international congress, an international congress developed by the Institute of Wellbeing and Happiness Sciences (Tecmilenio University) with the aim of promoting well-being and happiness in the different areas of a person’s life.

In this space for reflection they participated Miriam Martin, Director of Marketing and Communication at Sodexo Benefits and Incentives Services, Pablo Marina, Global Head of Health and Wellbeing for Banco Santander and Thomas Pereda, deputy director general of máshumano who was the moderator of the meeting.

The Covid shock has removed personal and professional approaches, adding another layer of life tension that affects people and organizations. Furthermore, according to the latest book Dying for a Paycheck, by Stanford professor Jeffrey Pfeffer, work has been the main source of stress for years, causes about 850,000 deaths a year worldwide, a loss of 24 million years of life, and is the cause of 60% of sick leave. And most importantly, consider that 50% of all this human cost is avoidable.

Thus the work itself appears to be a critical factor in people’s bad or good health. However, while organizations have developed indicators to measure progress in environmental sustainability, they have left human sustainability in the background. This was discussed in this round table, in which some of the conclusions collected will be presented below.

For Miriam Martín, we are in a global pandemic and very sensitive to health issues. Our world has changed and so has our work routine, where we have had to learn a new way of doing things as a team, but more isolated, dispersed, which has sometimes led to an increase in working hours and in our stress levels. Here it is key to deploy a leadership style based on trust, that bets on people and cares about favoring their physical and emotional well-being, where employee and employer benefit.

Pablo Marina, for his part, shared that Covid has contributed to accelerating a trend that was already perceived, with the incorporation of new generations into the labor market. People’s approaches to their employer now they go beyond pay and focus on aspirations such as diversity, inclusion, and health and wellness issues. In this sense, in addition, the pandemic seems to have opened a window of opportunity for companies to establish relationships of greater trust with employees, in areas that were totally outside the workplace, such as mental and emotional health issues, both within as outside the work environment.

“We are witnessing an accelerated paradigm shift in the labor model, on which we will have to learn and improve, facing difficulties such as not being able to retain and attract talent or be able to square these new work models with the needs of competitiveness and effectiveness of the organizations ”, pointed out Marina.

Finally, Tomás Pereda, deputy director general of Fundación máshumano commented that “Uncertainty and the speed of change is another of the anxiety factors that affect people. And while it is true that we cannot act on the external uncertainty that currently surrounds us, we can minimize internal uncertainty, creating a culture based on trust and concern for physical and psychological well-being of our collaborators as a strategic priority of our organizations, within the framework of the ESG criteria “