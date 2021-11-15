scholarship withdrawal in cases of plagiarism

The University Coexistence Law faces its first ‘filter’ in the Congress of its Deputies. On the table near 120 amendments presented by the parties, among which those referring to student sanctions and the new mediation figure that intends to implement the standard.

In its initial drafting, the text made clear its intention to end two deeply rooted aspects in the university community, such as the plagiarism and hazing, through sanctions such as expulsion from two months to three years and the loss of partial enrollment rights.

A punishment too lax in the eyes of Vox, who proposes the expulsion of at least one year of the entire national university system in the case of fouls classified as very serious, and the “definitive” loss of scholarship rights or any other benefits of a public nature granted by the university itself that the student was enjoying. Said fouls will not prescribe, according to your request, until after 10 years, seven more than those proposed in the initial rule.

In the cases of plagiarism or academic fraud in the preparation of the Final Degree Project, the Final Master Project or the Doctoral Thesis, the training is even more blunt and suggests the withdrawal of the Bachelor, Master or Doctor degree. This would include not only deliberate copying but also the publication of “research based on false or non-existent data or, in general, carry out acts that violate scientific ethics “. PSOE and United We can row, however, in the opposite direction when trying to lower the tone of some of the points related to sanctions in the amendments presented jointly. Specifically, they are less forceful with serious offenses and propose that instead of affecting enrollment, students be prohibited from attending the ordinary call during the academic semester in which the offense is committed and with respect to the subject in which it was committed. Both groups, socialist and confederal, go hand in hand when it comes to conceiving academic fraud as any premeditated behavior to use the knowledge or information of another during the performance of an evaluation by any procedure of copying or transmission or tending to falsify the results of an exam or work, own or someone else’s, carried out as a requirement to pass a subject or accredit academic performance.

Is the figure of the academic mediator necessary?