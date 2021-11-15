scholarship withdrawal in cases of plagiarism

The University Coexistence Law faces its first ‘filter’ in the Congress of its Deputies. On the table near 120 amendments presented by the parties, among which those referring to student sanctions and the new mediation figure that intends to implement the standard.
In its initial drafting, the text made clear its intention to end two deeply rooted aspects in the university community, such as the plagiarism and hazing, through sanctions such as expulsion from two months to three years and the loss of partial enrollment rights.
A punishment too lax in the eyes of Vox, who proposes the expulsion of at least one year of the entire national university system in the case of fouls classified as very serious, and the “definitive” loss of scholarship rights or any other benefits of a public nature granted by the university itself that the student was enjoying. Said fouls will not prescribe, according to your request, until after 10 years, seven more than those proposed in the initial rule.
In the cases of plagiarism or academic fraud in the preparation of the Final Degree Project, the Final Master Project or the Doctoral Thesis, the training is even more blunt and suggests the withdrawal of the Bachelor, Master or Doctor degree. This would include not only deliberate copying but also the publication of “research based on false or non-existent data or, in general, carry out acts that violate scientific ethics “.
PSOE and United We can row, however, in the opposite direction when trying to lower the tone of some of the points related to sanctions in the amendments presented jointly. Specifically, they are less forceful with serious offenses and propose that instead of affecting enrollment, students be prohibited from attending the ordinary call during the academic semester in which the offense is committed and with respect to the subject in which it was committed.
Both groups, socialist and confederal, go hand in hand when it comes to conceiving academic fraud as any premeditated behavior to use the knowledge or information of another during the performance of an evaluation by any procedure of copying or transmission or tending to falsify the results of an exam or work, own or someone else’s, carried out as a requirement to pass a subject or accredit academic performance.
Is the figure of the academic mediator necessary?
They also point to the Government as the executing body of the “provisions necessary for the development, execution and application of the law”, as long as there is “no damage to the powers of the autonomous communities and the autonomy of the universities.” .
In fact, they consider that it should be the universities themselves that, in the exercise of their autonomy, develop the “opportune means” for the alternative resolution of conflicts in the university environmentTherefore, the mediation mechanism provided in the norm would be discarded.
In its proposal, the plural group calls for these institutions, both public and private, to dictate the degree of infractions in each center. The figure of the mediator is precisely one of those that generates the most friction between the parties. While Ciudadanos and PP defend its importance in conflict resolution, nationalist formations do not rule out doing without it.
Ciudadanos, for their part, asks to expand the list of actions considered serious, including those that prevent the holding of acts by associations legally constituted and registered in the University registry or non-compliance with safety regulations when participating in training activities, especially those involving the handling of dangerous substances.
In his opinion, seizing by any fraudulent means or by trust abuse of the content of a test, examination or control of knowledge, for their own benefit or that of others, before it is carried out; or, once the evaluation has been carried out, seek the subtraction, alteration or destruction of formulas, questionnaires, grades or qualifications, for their own benefit or that of others.