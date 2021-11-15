Santiago Solari’s plan to get rid of Leo Suárez in Club América for the transfer market

Santiago Solari already has in mind the names of the players who will leave in the next transfer market at Club América, such as Leo Suárez.

Santiago Solari surprised the fans of Club América with a list of names that he will seek to give out together with the directors of the Azulcrema institution to generate income in the club and clean up the accounting books, including Leo Suárez.

The Argentine midfielder is one of those designated by the strategist’s coaching staff to leave in the next transfer market and thus free up a quota of foreigners in the squad of The Eagles.

After a joint cleaning surgery by arthroscopy and a successful anterior talus peroneal ligament plasty, the former soccer player Villareal is on the transfer list and the managers ended up devising a plan to sell him on the market.

After being part of the meeting in the clash against Tlaxcala, the managers and coaching staff led by Solari hope to recover one hundred percent of his physical condition so that it is available in the next market.

Another of the players who will follow his example will be Renato Ibarra who generated an erosion in his relationship with the members of the staff doctor in the entity of Coapa after having refused in the first instance to operate.

Santiago Solari began to structure the squad for the following season with the America team and with that he will have to continue analyzing the current situation of the various footballers.