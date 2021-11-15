Salma Hayek will have her own star on the Walk of Fame

Mexican actress Salma Hayek is in one of its best moments in terms of its professional career, so the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has reported that it will have its own star at Hall of Fame from Hollywood.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor actress Salma Hayek Pinault with the 2,709 star at the Hall of Fame from Hollywood on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. “, reported the agency through its official website.

They will also attend the delivery of their star Adam Sandler and the Oscar-winning director Chloé zhao and it will be cataloged within the section Motion Pictures in front of the legendary box office of the Chinese Theater.

It was also mentioned that the star’s dedication to Salma Hayek It is due to his career, which began in Mexico and later deployed in USA, where he has carried out critical and commercial projects.

“Salma Hayek Pinault is hailed as one of the most respected and sought-after actresses in the entertainment world. It is our pleasure to honor this talented actress with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, ”said Ana Martínez, producer of the Walk of Fame.

One of his most important accolades was his performance in the movie “Frida”(2002), where she became the first mexican actress to be nominated in the Oscar awards.

Currently, the woman from Veracruz stood out for her participation in “Eternals”(2021), a film in which he worked with Angelina Jolie and this year’s Oscar winner for Best Film and Directing: Chloé Zhao.

It will also be part of House of gucci, feature film in which the names of Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver.