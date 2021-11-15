Salma Hayek shared a photo with Angelina Jolie and other members of ‘Eternals’ having fun together | Famous

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are taking over Hollywood together. The stars of the silver screen have much more in common than their great popularity or the fortune they have amassed.

They both star in “Eternals,” the latest superhero movie produced by Marvel. The recordings of the film served to unite the two actresses and, now, they are good friends.

This has been made clear during the promotion of the film. In an interview for Ventaneando, in October 2021, Jolie expressed:

“I love Salma, I could talk about her forever (…) We are very close, she is like my sister, I love her and she is bright and kind, she is wonderful.”

Angelina Jolie goes out of her way to compliment her friend Salma Hayek on her Marvel hero debut

For her part, the Mexican has not skimped on compliments for her co-star. When discussing his relationship with Elle magazine, he mentioned that:

“(in Angelina) I discovered a soul sister who is very similar to me in many ways. I felt as if I had known her all my life.”

As if those red carpet interactions and interviews weren’t enough, Salma Hayek delighted her fans with an image that proves her good connection to her credit partner.

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie partied together

On November 14, the Veracruz native posted a portrait with Angelina Jolie on her Instagram account. He did not comment on what type of event they were in, but from the dark background and his companions, his followers could deduce that it was a celebration by the Marvel cast.

Joining the new friends were Samuel L. Jackson (who plays Nicholas Fury in the superhero franchise) Chloé Zhao, director of ‘Eternals’, and Victoria Alonso, executive producer of Marvel.

At the beginning of November, the director commented with Jovanny Evans, our film critic, that working with Salma Hayek was very rewarding, as she reflected a great personality in her character, although in the script she seemed not to have it.

Although they had a few arguments to get that, Zhao ended up “falling in love” with Hayek.

