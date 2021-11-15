Rookie of the Year: Arguments of each

Garcia started the season in the bullpen and pitched in two games as a reliever before going full-time to the rotation on April 29. Among the Astros pitchers, he was second in strikeouts, tied for second in starts and tied for third in innings pitched. He did very well against rights, limiting them to an average of just .182 (from 286-52) and an OPS of .548. The Astros were 16-12 in his starts and he was the club’s only pitcher to not spend a day on the disabled list. – Brian McTaggart