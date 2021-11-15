Rodolfo Pizarro continues in Inter Miami plans for 2022

One of the Mexicans in the MLS that ran out of the playoffs, it was

Rodolfo Pizarro

. The midfielder had a bumpy campaign in the Inter Miami and that is why his future at the club or in another league was questioned. Now you know what will happen to him.

The passage of Rodolfo Pizarro on the MLS it has been very gray. It came as a bomb reinforcement to a franchise that was presented in the league and from the hand of Diego Alonso, a technician who had already directed it. However, he has not been able to exploit his level to one hundred percent.

The future of Rodolfo Pizarro

The club, in the words of its Sporting Director, Chris hendersonHe assured that they are in talks with many players so that they remain in the team the following year. It should be remembered that the contract Pizarro with the Inter Miami ends until 2022.

Subsequently, the names of the players who no longer enter into the club’s plans were released. Among them is that of Ventura alvarado, who was on loan with the team but will no longer extend it.

That is why Rodolfo Pizarro enter the plans of the Inter Miami for the next season. Beyond that there was talk of a possible return of the midfielder to

Striped

or also to Chivas, although there has been nothing official.

Rodolfo Pizarro’s numbers with Inter Miami

Last season, it was the best of Pizarro with the club. He managed to play 27 games in which he scored 3 goals and gave 5 assists. Even so, it is still a very poor production for the Mexican midfielder.

In total there have been 47 matches of Rodolfo Pizarro, in which he has scored seven goals and provided nine assists. It has been two seasons for the Mexican in soccer USA.

