Robin Williams and the generous clause of his films: helping the homeless | Movies and series

The death of Robin williams He paralyzed the world in 2014. However, some revelations have revived his memory in recent years, such as that anecdote at the Oscars with Jack Nicholson, his experience in the filming of Aladdin, among others. One of them has resurfaced on the internet and has moved network users. This is a ‘rule’ that he had for the filming of his films: hire homeless people to help them.

Patch Adams, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Dead Poets Society are some of Robin Williams’ most acclaimed films. Photo: Alessia Pierdomenico

According to what was reported by Los40, the president of Premiere Speakers Bureau, Brian lord, announced that the beloved Hollywood star had a special clause, under which the productions of the films in which he participated would seek to offer job opportunities to destitute people.

“When I received the Robin Williams contract, I was very surprised by what I found. In fact, he required that for every event or movie he made, the hiring company also had to hire a certain number of homeless people and put them to work Brian specified.

“I am sure that in his own spare time and with his own money he worked with these people in need, but he also decided to use his influence as an artist to make sure that the producers and event planners also learned the value of giving these people a chance. ”He added.

An anonymous hero

The information mentioned above has been revealed years after the death of Robin Williams, with which the actor spent much of his career as an anonymous hero.

However, his efforts to help those most in need had their greatest exposure in 1986 – according to the aforementioned medium – when he founded, together with Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal, Comic Relief USA, a non-profit organization that uses the funds collected to support those most in need.