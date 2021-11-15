Rihanna impresses in a look in red with a long coat and miniskirt – New Woman

As to daring outfits and cool you mean, the singer Rihanna he is undoubtedly an eminence.

The star always stands out with its unsurpassed looks bold, maximal and sexyBoth on and off the red carpet, they are an inspiration.

As he did last Sunday, November 7, when attending the annual convention ComplexCon, in California, with bold monochrome styling in which he stole all the glances.

Rihanna dazzles with a outfit head to toe red

The 33-year-old businesswoman attended her boyfriend’s concert, A $ AP Rocky, on the last day of the magazine festival Complex and chose a daring total red look for the occasion.

The layered outfit, which the Barbadian dazzled everyone in, was spearheaded by a fabulous blouse with hood collar and harlequin print by Maximilian.

She combined her striking top, belonging to the spring-summer 2022 collection, perfectly with a textured shiny leather mini skirt in which he showed off his legs.

Likewise, the interpreter raised the style by adding an elegant maxi coat red with black buttons from Vetements.

RiRi’s accessories for her outfit all in red

Rihanna completed her daring look with a couple of red gladiator sandals with Manolo Blahnik heel and a sensational velvet bag matching Gucci by Tom Ford.

On the other hand, the owner of Savage X Fenty She dispensed with excessive accessories so as not to overload her outfit. Instead he just looked different silver earrings as add-ons.

Regarding the beauty look, as usual, the influential pop icon set the trend with his hair collected in several small buns with long loose braids.

Finally, the billionaire put the finishing touch on her attire with a makeup that enhanced the beauty of her luminous face.

According to Daily Mail, during the event in Long Beach, RiRi modeled very smiling before the cameras with its spectacular styling in the color associated with power and passion.

Likewise, once at the event, the makeup mogul enjoyed her boyfriend’s presentation to the fullest; sang his songs and recorded his performance with his smartphone.

Similarly, also on Sunday, November 7, the artist was caught arriving at a popular restaurant in Los Angeles. oozing security with this stylistic proposal with his beau.

It should be noted that, with this double exit, Rihanna not only reaffirmed herself as an undisputed trendsetter.

In addition, it showed that its romance of more than a year with the rapper certainly going from strength to strength.