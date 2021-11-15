Rihanna had an unobtrusive face piercing that she took off when she became a star …

Rihanna is an expert in styling. Her incredible outfits, haircuts and makeup looks have positioned her as one of the most changeable and “chameleonic” artists in show business. In addition, the Barbadian star is a fan of body modifications, since he has more than 25 tattoos, and over the years he has sported piercings in his ears, between his teeth, in one of his breasts and in his nose. The latter, better known as septum, has been a symbol among urban tribes and the singer, at the time, came to use it.

In the photograph you can see the young Barbadian sunbathing on the beach together with a companion. The singer chose a turquoise triangle-shaped bikini, huge hoops as earrings in gold, a bracelet in the same tone and a chain body chain that surrounded her from neck to waist. Her hair, completely natural, and red lips complemented the look. Apparently, a very simple look to enjoy the summer, with the exception of the huge piercing in the nose, which stood out totally due to its ornate design, and how little “discreet” it was.

From an ancient tradition to the present!

The interpreter of “Kiss It Better” decided to get a piercing with a millenary tradition, since it has been part of the culture of the Middle East, Africa, India and some Muslim countries, for thousands of years. This tradition was very popular in the people of the Middle East and its use has been pointed out in some passages of the bible. Some historians think that the Muslim people introduced the use of nose piercings to India during the 11th century AD. Today, after a thousand years, India is the country where this ancient custom is practiced the most. In India, it is generally worn as a wedding garment. Its use is related to the “value” of the bride and to sexuality, fertility and emotions. In addition, it is considered the most seductive and suggestive garment that a woman about to get married can wear.

Occultists also suppose that the use of the septum heightens the sixth sense of women, since it is believed that the focus of the brain waves is located on the nose. DIn this way, women protect themselves from hypnosis and mental management. If true, singer Rihanna has decided to protect even her thoughts. In South Africa it is a mark of fortune and royalty and without a doubt the singer Rihanna has worked very well with the use of this accessory, since she is currently the richest singer in the world.

Although this was years ago, when it was not yet a fashion trend, today several celebrities have decided to use the septum as part of their style. Blanca Suárez, Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Will Smith and Verónica Echegui are just some of the celebrities who have followed in the footsteps of Bad Girl Riri.