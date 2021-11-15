Rihanna goes full blast with her (confirmed) churri

Singer Rihanna (33), who recently confirmed that he had entered the billionaires club thanks, among other things, to his successful forays into the world of fashion, and the rapper ASAP Rocky, with whom the one from Barbados enjoys a discreet sentimental relationship, they would be taking their courtship, initially not very formal and without too many ties, to a new level that, who knows, could end in an exciting common life project.

This is assured by at least members of their closest circle, who attribute precisely the good health of the couple to the freedom that both enjoy in their daily dynamics and, also, to the fact that the two of them are doing their best to avoid media meddling and, therefore, of public opinion. In the same way, the trust and complicity they already enjoyed thanks to their friendship has notably helped to strengthen their relationship.

“They are crazy about each other. Their romance is evolving naturally, and it all started because they were friends from before. They already knew and respected each other. They loved being together and laughing even before they started dating. Everything. that has contributed to their romance being so solid, “revealed a source from their environment to People magazine.