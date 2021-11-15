Ridley Scott with everything against superhero cinema: “They are fucking boring, like the m …” | TV and Show

The famous director of “Alien, the eighth passenger”, “Gladiator” and Blade Runner “, among others, did not have a filter to define the genre that predominates in multiplexes.

Controversy has caused the recent sayings of the famous director Ridley scott (“Alien, the eighth passenger”, “Blade Runner”, “Prometheus”) against the predominant cinematographic genre in the multiplexes: the superhero movies, whose titles he defined as “Fucking boring, as shit”.

The filmmaker shared his opinion in an interview with the Deadline portal in the framework of the promotion of his new film, “House of Gucci”, where when he warned that the conversation was going to revolve around superheroes, he said: “I will crush them. They’re fucking boring, as shit. “

“His scripts are not good at all. I think I’ve done three great scripted superhero movies. One would be Alien with Sigourney weaver. Another would be the fucking Gladiator, and the other would be Harrison Ford (in relation to “Blade Runner”), ”he said.

“They are superhero movies. Then, Why don’t superhero movies have better stories? Sorry, I went the other way, but I mean, come on, ”Scott added.

“For the most part, if you have the money, they are saved thanks to the special effects, and that gets boring for everyone who works with special effects,” he said.

Despite the anticipation of his new film project, these are not good weeks for Ridley Scott, whose latest release, “The Last Duel”, with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in cast and script, I did not exceed expectations at the local and international box office.

“House of Gucci”, on the other hand (with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek in the cast), has already scheduled his debut in Chilean cinemas: this November 24.