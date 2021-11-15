Reynoso reveals talks to coach Anthony Joshua and Vergil Ortiz

The Canelo Álvarez coach is close to adding two more international stars to his stable

The renowned Mexican coach Eddy reynoso confirmed that he held talks with the teams of the former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, and the top ranked welterweight, Vergil ortiz, to be able to add them to his stable in search of taking them to the top of boxing.

Reynoso, which this Thursday will receive a special recognition from the Senate of the Republic, was also distinguished by the World Boxing Council with a ring with diamonds in which his name is read and “2 times coach of the year”, after the great year he had in the ring with his pupils, starting with Canelo Alvarez.

“I’ve had talks with his dad [de Vergil Ortiz]Let’s see if we can do something with it. I am a coach and I am willing to work with anyone, “he said. Reynoso during the framework of the welcome by Convention 59 of the CMB in the Mexican capital. Asked about Joshua, replied: “Also [con Joshua], you have to see the times of the fights and we are ready to work. I’ve been talking to him, to Eddie Hearn to see what’s next. “

Reynoso was placed this year as the main candidate to win the Coach of the Year award after the success he had with fighters such as

Canelo Alvarez, Óscar Valdez, Ryan García, Frank Sánchez, Andy Ruiz and Joselito Velázquez. He was already recognized with this appointment in 2019 and now it is expected that his name will once again be inscribed on the list of the best of the year, as well as Canelo the best fighter of 2021 after having won his three games by knockouts and having added all the 168-pound titles.

Looking ahead to 2022, he said Reynoso from Canelo Alvarez that he would like me to only do two fights, since in the last 11 months he has done four and somehow they want him to rest his body to arrive at its best in the May and September fights that they have planned.

Of the rivals, he mentioned Reynoso that both Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez are at 168 pounds, but that Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol are also at the top of the list, although for now he has not sat down to talk with Canelo of the next move.