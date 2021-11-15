Return to theaters after the pandemic is slower than expected

Movies are returning to theaters, but so far, not everyone is returning to theaters as before.

Although certain segments of the audience are close to pre-college levels, older audiences and families have been slow to return. This has reduced the already slim opportunities for less commercial films to find an audience. Long before the pandemic, superhero films and mega-productions had a growing piece of the pie. Now, they are about to eat it whole.

David A. Gross, director of the film consultancy Franchise Entertainment, estimates that while superhero movies are close to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, genres aimed at adults are between 66 and 75% of their normal levels and films for the whole family at less than 50%. That can naturally be attributed to COVID-19 concerns. Older ticket buyers are more likely to be wary of the virus, while vaccinations are just beginning for children under 12.

But if the trend is more than temporary, it would come as no surprise to those who have predicted for years that the film experience, once one of the greatest forces of popular culture in the world, has been divided into two terrains each. More and more separate: big-budget blockbusters, known in English as blockbusters, and boutique auteur films.

“It’s a bit early to do long-term projections, but the trend was already there when blockbusters had a bigger share of the box office. Like other things that were happening, the pandemic accelerated some of those trends, “he said. Rich gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “When people go out, what they want is something more special. People got used to seeing all kinds of things at home. “

Hollywood is closely monitoring how many moviegoers it might have lost during the pandemic, in which streaming services reached more homes and exclusive theatrical display windows were smashed. Bob chapek, chief executive of the Walt Disney Co., said in an earnings call Wednesday that the studio is following “very carefully” how different demographics return to movies.

“We’re still not sure in terms of how the market will react when family movies come back first with a theatrical window showing,” said Chapek, whose studio will release the animated movie “Encanto” exclusively in theaters this month for 30 days. The change in consumer behavior, Chapek said, “will be more permanent” than the virus.

Lately, younger and often male audiences are pushing the highest grossing movies. Ribbons like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Free Guy: Taking Control, Dune and Eternals They have led a renaissance in theaters. None of those films had results like they could have before COVID-19, but their decline does not compare to the poor results of films like The last duel Ridley Scott, a star-studded film from Disney’s 20th Century Studios that has grossed just $ 10.5 million in four weeks. Edgar Wright’s thriller, The mystery of Soho it has totaled a modest $ 8.1 million in two weeks. And last weekend, the possible Oscar nominee, Spencer Chilean director Pablo Larraín, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, debuted with a gross of just $ 2.1 million.

Even the reasonably positive outcome of the James Bond tape, No Time to Die MGM – the 25th film in a nearly 60-year-old franchise with about $ 670 million worldwide and $ 144 million in the United States – has been shrunk by a smaller, older audience. In its first weekend, the study estimated that 25% of all ticket buyers were going to the movies for the first time since the pandemic began. This week it debuted in video on demand (on demand) 31 days after its release in theaters.

“If you look at the movies that have done well, in general, in the last few months it has been those that have won over younger audiences,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore. “I believe that The French Chronicle and Dune They show that maybe over time, and with the right movies, more mature moviegoers are saying ‘OK, I’m going to take the risk.’

The Morgan Stanley company, in an optimistic survey about the future of the industry, recently predicted that some casual viewers (accounting for almost half of the box office) have not returned to the movies, and that ultimately they will only reach 60% of the prepandemic levels.

“We are on our way, but we are not there yet. We see avid moviegoers but those my age, 50 and older, are a bit more reticent. They won’t be back so soon, ”he said. Jeff goldstein, Head of Distribution at Warner Bros. “I was hoping we’d be 90% by Christmas, but I think we’ll be 75%. I hope next summer we will see 90%, but I’m not sure, it is unpredictable. Will there be another peak?

In the meantime, what works are large-screen event films. If the pandemic has made audiences used to staying home or waiting for a movie to hit a streaming or video-on-demand platform, this has increased the appeal of huge cinemas. IMAX posted its best October with $ 118 million in ticket sales.

“We are at our best,” Gelfond said. “There may be fewer movies hitting theaters, but for IMAX, the trend is more and more blockbusters. That is very good for us ”.

The audience issue is urgent for films that are not based on intellectual property. This is normally a season dedicated to the Oscar contenders and the most acclaimed films of the year. This weekend, Focus Features will launch Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, a favorite for the Academy Awards. They are also on the way King Richard: A Winning Family with Will Smith, which Warner Bros. will release simultaneously in home and theaters, and House of gucci by Ridley Scott, with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. December is coming West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.

The race for the Oscar will unfold in this context of complications for auteur films. How much audiences will see these movies and others may be tracked more closely than their chances of winning prizes.

“I don’t think it has changed forever. I think the public is still here. The public has not disappeared, “he said. Frank Rodriguez, Director of Distribution for Searchlight. “What they have done is that they have modified their film options a bit.”

French Dispatch Searchlight’s agency has given the artisan film industry a boost in recent weeks at theaters like Moxie Cinema, a two-screen nonprofit in Springfield, Missouri – even as the film’s revenue of 8.4 million dollars in three weeks, pales in comparison to the 60 million it generated in the United States, The grand Budapest hotel Anderson in 2014.

“Things are looking a lot better on Monday morning than they did three days ago,” said Mike Stevens, CEO of Moxie. But this is how it went. Each week seems to bring a new variant of hope or despair ”.

In recent weeks and months, Stevens has seen older audiences slowly return, one by one.

“They are coming back but not at the same time. Some returned seven months ago. Some come to see their first movie in almost two years, ”Stevens said. “They don’t seem to do it at the same time. Even in couples, we have a wife who comes and a husband who stays at home and vice versa ”.