Reese Witherspoon is set to star in ‘Legally Blonde 3’ and these are all the details – New Woman

A film that marked an entire generation with feminist and empowering ideas will return with a new plot. Legally blonde 3 already keeps all the fans waiting and Reese witherspoon is ready to once again become Elle Woods.

In 2001 and only 21 years old, Reese rose to international fame for the iconic film who stole the hearts of thousands of people, now at 45, the actress will return to play the character.

However, this time there will surely be some differences, as Elle she will be an adult woman who will have to face very different problems the ones she lived through when she was a young, innocent Harvard Law student.

Recall that the legendary blonde initially goes to Harvard Law School to get her boyfriend back, but ends up finding herself and a passion for the law in the process.

Elle inspired a generation of women to take charge of their own lives and not let anyone tear them down.

After a long wait, the Hollywood Life portal, shared information about what will be the third installment of this story that started 20 years ago.

This is what is known about Legally blonde 3

Recall that the tape was officially announced in 2018. Fans of Elle woods they have been waiting since then.

When the movie was confirmed, the leading actress celebrated the news herself with an Instagram video of herself lounging on a pool float in Elle’s pink sequin bikini. “It’s true … # LegallyBlonde3,” he wrote.

Although there are not many details about the new plot yet, some bases of the story that Elle will face have been peeked out.

The actress and screenwriter Mindy Kaling noted that an important factor in centering the story, will be the age and experiences that Elle accumulate for the new delivery.

“Normally, I think I wouldn’t really find it fun to do it because the expectations are set. But since we haven’t seen the character in 18 years it’s exciting“Said the writer.

“We know what Elle was like when she was 21 or 22 years old. But what about when I’m 42? That character, so innocent and feminine, What is she like when she is dealing with adult problems and is a grown woman? She is no longer a girl”Is the premise with which he introduces the character.

Originally, the release date was for May 2022, as announced by MGM Studios, however, since the filming has not started, it is possible that there is a new date.