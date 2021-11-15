Reese Witherspoon and her ‘low cost’ facial cleanser

Maybe Reese witherspoon She has access to Hollywood’s best dermatologists and the most expensive skincare products you can buy, but it turns out that when it comes to facial cleansing, she prefers an inexpensive purchase, as do the rest of us.

Although Reese admits that he pampers his skin with fancy facials from time to time (apparently he loves cryotherapy), he revealed to Refinery29 that he face cleaner that he always carries in his suitcase and that he uses every night is none other than the economic one Cetaphil. A cleaner backed by a celebrity which costs less than 10 euros? Yes please.

But although Cetaphil be known as a best-seller global and award-winning cosmetics, what really makes this cult cleanser so good? Its popularity is such that it has become a trend on social networks such as TikTok, along with products from similar brands, such as CeraVe or The Ordinary.

Why Reese witherspoon love the cleansing lotion Cetaphil?

Let’s start with the ingredients, the list of which is actually not impressive. You will not find hyaluronic acid in it, or aloe vera, not a pinch of squalene in sight. What is in this product are simple and basic cleaning agents, and it’s this no-frills approach that probably works very well for most people.

Cetaphil’s formula is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, which means that does not clog pores. So if all you need is a good bargain for your daily cleansing, melting makeup, removing SPF, and dirt or sweat from your face, this is a great option.

In addition, it turns out this is not the only ‘low cost’ beauty purchase that you will find in the arsenal of Reese witherspoon. The interpreter also states that the Revlon eyelash curler It is the best you have ever used. And her makeup artist Molly Stern revealed that Reese used none other than the Cloud painGlossier’s t at the Oscars.

A Hollywood star with a makeup bag that we can afford? We like!

