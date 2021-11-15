Ranking Netflix in Mexico: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, November 14

Why waste your time surfing for hours on Netflix when the streaming service has already done the work for you?

1. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

2. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

3. Cell 211

The day before officially joining his new assignment as a prison officer, Juan finds himself caught up in a prison riot. Posing as one more prisoner, he will fight to save his life while trying to put an end to the revolt. It will have to be gambled on the basis of cunning, deception and risk. But he still does not know what other trap fate has in store for him …

Four. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

5. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so as not to commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

6. 7 prisoners

To offer a better life to his family in the country, 18-year-old Mateus accepts a job at a São Paulo landfill for his new boss, Luca, but finds himself trapped in the dangerous world of human trafficking.

7. A father for Christmas

Four warring sisters take a crash course in how to achieve good family harmony when their estranged father unexpectedly shows up at their elegant mansion for Christmas.

8. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

9. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new team is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents by unequal.”

10. Like dogs and cats

Mr. Tinkles is a power-hungry Persian cat who decides to lead a massive feline movement against man’s best friend, the dog. Top canine agents, who have always protected the human race, are in trouble. One of the main field dogs has been retired from service and they have been forced to use a rookie agent, a Beagle puppy named Lou who will have to prove himself in combat against Mr. Tinkles and his army of well-trained soldiers. .

