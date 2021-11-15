Rafa Márquez sees Edson Álvarez as the next Tri leader

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 14.11.2021 09:31:01





There is no doubt that Mexican team is experiencing a generational change, so little by little the last leaders of the Aztec team they are leaving their place, faced with this situation, Rafa Marquez revealed the name of the one he considers could be the new leader of the Aztec group.

In an interview with TUDN, the former captain of the National selection, highlighted that Edson Alvarez He has many qualities that could make him the new ‘boss’ of the tricolor squad, plus he hoped he could soon play in a more competitive league.

“I believe that Edson Álvarez is one of my roosters (to be the leader of Tri). He has that character, that temperament to be a leader, apart from being in a position where he needs to be a leader, that midfield in which defensive and offensive balance is needed, and he I think he is also doing quite well in the Netherlands and hoping, hopefully I can have a chance in a league even more competitive than that of the Netherlands “, mentioned the Kaiser.

On the other hand, the former player of the Barcelona He spoke about the situation that exists in the mexican soccer, which ensured go stagnant because there is not a good process of formation of footballers, which ends up being reflected in the Tri.

“I believe that we are in a stalemate in which we have not progressed, we have perhaps not had the level that a Mexican national team or soccer should have, for different reasons, for example, the processes that the boys have, there are certain potholes in which their processes are sometimes cut, or at least those that have a lot of quality skip those bumps, but there are others that They do not give them continuity to be able to train them and try to have more competition or higher level, better players, it is not just one situation, there are several that do not Mexican soccer does not grow as it should, ”he commented.