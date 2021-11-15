Rafa Márquez sees Edson Álvarez as a reference

Despite the loss to the United States, the Mexican team stands to face Canada, and to Rafael Marquez, former captain of the Tricolor, Edson Alvarez is called to be the leader of the Mexican dressing room.

“I see him more mature, in the matter of decision-making he has improved a lot, I think that the level he has taken in Europe has helped him to be an important player in Selection and he has the conditions to be a leader, so I think he will be on the right track and will continue to make noise in Europe, “said Márquez in an interview with RECORD.

Such is his optimism with the ‘Machín’, that even the former Barcelona player predicts a future full of individual and collective successes, wearing the shirt of a team with greater scope than him. Ajax from Holland, current Álvarez team.

“Of course, the mentality has helped him a lot to be where he is and to be the person he is, I wish him and I see him in a more important team where he can get many titles,” he added.

It should be noted that the Americanist youth squad had the opportunity to share a dressing room with the eternal captain, with whom he played the world Cup Russia 2018.

On the other hand, the five-time World Cup player spoke about the delicate situation that the lower box of the Mexican National Team is going through, and although the result against the United States was negative, the ‘Kaiser’ trusts that very soon Gerardo Martino you will get the strength you need.

“With all the variations they have had, I think the results have not been bad, they have kept it well, they have understood each other and I hope they can be a little more solid in this phase of the tie to have fewer surprises and obtain the most qualification. as soon as possible ”, he concluded.

