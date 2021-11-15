Rafa Márquez reveals his ideal 11 of Mexico for Qatar 2022

For the Kaiser this is the best Tri lineup according to their analysis for TUDN.

TUDN Rafa Márquez has defined the XI that should be the starter in Qatar 2022

By: Samuel Reyes NOV. 15. 2021

For the legendary player there is little margin of error and from the beginning he chooses Guillermo Ochoa in goal, while on the right wing he opts for Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez.

Speaking of the center-back on the right, his decision is divided between two defenders, César Montes and Néstor Araujo, but on the left he is clear that Johan Vásquez hopes that in what remains on the road to Qatar 2022 he can grow more.

Jesús Gallardo has a wide advantage to take ownership and in contention the Kaiser opts for Edson Álvarez, who recognizes his worth for the performances he has in his team and the leadership that little by little he is gaining with the Mexican National Team.

As a right-wing midfielder, he is convinced that Sebastián Córdoba has the qualities to occupy the position and on the way to the World Cup he can reach a good level.

Héctor Herrera is valuable for his experience and I would put him on the inside from the left.

The extremes would be Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano as indisputable and on the other side would be Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, who he hopes can improve his level.

As a forward center Raúl Jiménez would be the arrowhead to the attack that Rafa Márquez would put in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.