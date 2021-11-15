Rafa Márquez gives his ideal eleven for Qatar 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.15.2021 12:48:29





Although the Mexican team He is not having a very good time in the Eliminatory at the moment, even so there are former players who support the members of the Tri to get to Qatar 2022. One of them is Rafael Marquez, who gave a list of names with the ideal players that the national team should have in the World Cup.

The now commentator of the TUDN chain and former captain of El Tri named those he considers to be the best representatives of the Aztec shirt at this time, starting with Guillermo Ochoa in goal, as an indisputable.

In defense, he considers that they should be Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez as a right back. Cesar Montes and Néstor Araujo would dispute a place in the defense. In this case both are of the same profile but those are the ones that please the Kaiser instead of the veteran Hector Moreno, who was injured in this FIFA date and could not be against USA nor Canada.

In the same behind can be Johan Vasquez if it maintains its level in Europe on the rise with Genoa of Italy together with Jesus gallardo as a left back. While the half court must be made up of Hector Herrera and Edson Alvarez, whom he showered with praise and sees as his new rooster to lead El Tri.

To them should be added Sebastian Cordova, who would be a crucial element despite criticism for his performance with the Aztec team.

Ahead, Rafa Marquez visualize a trident with Hirving lozano, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona and of course as a forward Raul Jimenez. All three in Europe and the three of proven quality with their clubs and the national team.