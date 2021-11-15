Promotes IMSS Puebla Conference on Vasectomy without a scalpel in Family Medicine Units

Non-scalpel vasectomy sessions from November 16 to 28, free and for the general public

Within the framework of World Vasectomy Day and with the primary objective of promoting responsible family planning avoiding unwanted pregnancies, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Puebla promotes Scalpel-free Vasectomy Days from November 16 to 28, directed to beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries, in the Family Medicine Units (UMF) No. 1 “Paseo Bravo”; UMF No. 2 “Center”; UMF No. 6 “San Pedro”; UMF No. 7 “San Bartolo”; UMF No. 55 “Amalucan”, and UMF No. 57 “La Margarita”.

Men who wish to have a control of their fertility, a satisfactory and responsible fatherhood are invited. Once the previous evaluation is made to know if the patient is a candidate, the intervention is carried out, commented the gynecologist of the UMF No. 2, Dr. Alejandro Taboada.

This surgery is performed under local anesthesia in an approximate time of 15 to 30 minutes, it consists of a small incision without a scalpel in the scrotal bag where the vas deferens are located (they transport the semen), they are tied and cut to prevent the sperm from passing to the seminal vesicles.

At the end of the surgery, the patient will walk out with the recommendation to rest for two to three days and apply ice the first day. The doctor recommended waiting after 30 ejaculations to ensure that the seminal vesicle is free of sperm and, through a study known as spermatobioscopy, it is confirmed.

The specialist emphasized that men will be able to ejaculate in a normal way but the semen will not contain sperm, which will prevent pregnancy, their sexual performance will not be affected and they will be able to carry their sexuality with greater confidence and in a habitual way.

The IMSS in Puebla invites the population to join the men who have a responsible sexuality to avoid unplanned pregnancies, for a responsible fatherhood.





