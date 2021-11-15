Presidential Chile 2021 | What are the artistic preferences of the presidential candidates? Details

The Presidential Elections 2021 are just around the corner, where there are only 7 days left to meet the next Republic President.

The candidates running for president are Yasna Provoste (DC – New Social Pact), Gabriel boric (CS – I approve of Dignity), Jose Antonio Kast (Christian Social Front), Eduardo Arts (Patriotic Union), Sebastian Sichel (IND – Chile We Can More) Marco Enriquez-Ominami (Progressive Party) and Franco Parisi (People’s Party).

Also during these elections, the people who will be the Senators, Deputies and Regional Councilors that will support the mandate of the future President.

But then we tell you the artistic preferences what have the presidential candidates.

Artistic Preferences of Presidential Candidates 2021

The presidential candidates 2021 in a conversation with him newspaper El Mercurio tell you about your artistic preferences in relation to series, movies, shows, comedians, etc.

Here we tell you what their responses were:

Eduardo Artés (Patriotic Union)

– Best Foreign Film: “Clandestinos” (1987).

– Best national film: “The jackal of Nahueltoro.”

– Best series: It does not respond.

– Best Actor: Nissim Sharim.

– Best actress: Patricia arts

– Best TV show: The entertaining culture (TVN).

– Best comedian: Bombo Fica.

Gabriel Boric (I approve of Dignity)

– Best Foreign Film: “Manchester by the Sea” and “Luna de Avellaneda”

– Best national film: “The building of the Chileans.”

– Best series: “True Detective” and “Winds of Water”

– Best Actor: Mario Horton.

– Best actress: Francisca walker

– Best TV show: Sports zoom (TVN).

– Best Comedian: Bill Hicks.

Marco Enríquez-Ominami (Progressive Party)

– Best Foreign Film: “Citizen Kane ”

– Best national film: “Dialogues of exiles”.

– Best series: “Life is a lottery”

– Best Actor: Jack Nicholson.

– Best actress: Catherine Denueve.

– Best TV show: Meeting area (TVN).

– Best Comedian: Mario Moreno (Cantinflas).

José Antonio Kast (Christian Social Front)

– Best Foreign Film: “Brave Heart ”

– Best national film: “Stefan v / s Kramer.”

– Best series: “Designated Survivor”

– Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins.

– Best actress: Paz Bascuñan and Delfina Guzmán.

– Best TV show: Places that speak (Channel 13).

– Best Comedian: Coco Legrand.

Franco Parisi (People’s Party)

– Best Foreign Film: “Return to the future ”

– Best national film: It does not respond.

– Best series: “Billions”

– Best Actor: Do not have.

– Best actress: Do not have.

– Best TV show: 60 minutes (CBS, USA) and Journalism for all (El Trece, Argentina).

– Best Comedian: Coco Legrand.

Yasna Provoste (New Social Pact)

– Best Foreign Film: “Hidden Figures”

– Best national film: “Agent Mole.”

– Best series: “Virgin River.”

– Best Actor: Richard Gere and Pedro Pascal.

– Best actress: Whoopi Goldberg.

– Best TV show: Brothers to the Work (Discovery Home and Health).

– Best Comedian: Gloria Benavides and Palta Meléndez.

Sebastián Sichel (IND – Chile We Can More)

– Best Foreign Film: “The great beauty” by Pacto Sorrentino.

– Best national film: “Miragerman” by Ernesto Díaz and “La Buena Vida” by Andrés Wood.

– Best series: “Vikings” and “The Replacement”.

– Best Actor: Robert de Niro and Néstor Cantillana.

– Best actress: María Izquierdo and Cate Blanchett.

– Best TV show: The Divine Food (CHV).

– Best Comedian: Felipe Avello.