Premiere movies and series on Netflix, Amazon, Disney + HBO and more from November 15 to 21

After a particularly intense Friday, November 12 in terms of premieres -impossible to see them all even during the 3 days of the weekend-, we begin the third week of the month with another good number of premieres for a November that reaches its equator, which means that There are 6 weeks left just for us to enter a new year.

The Cowboy Bebop season 1 It is undoubtedly the strongest bet of the month for Netflix, with a live-action version of the popular Japanese manganime, a kind of national western with the bounty hunter Bebop and his companions as they go through the universe hunting criminals. But without a doubt, the thing that will make the most viral noise this week will be the second season of the docu-reality Tiger King, with the return of the epic Joe Exotic and his feline zoo, being accused of having hired nothing less than a hit man.

In Amazon Prime Video we have Everybody Loves Natti, about the intimate life of the Dominican singer Natti Nathasha. And for those who like the theme of fantastic worlds, an original Prime called The wheel of time, set in a universe in which only some women can access the magic that world offers. The story follows the character of Moiraine after his arrival in a small town in Dos Río where he will embark on a dangerous journey with five young men.

Disney + slows down a bit, but not much, since this week season 33 of The Simpsons arrives along with another Marvel: Hit-Monkey, an animated series based on a relatively recent Marvel character, since Hit-Monkey – pun intended with the term ‘Hitman’ – was born in 2010, the year Iron Man 2 was released in theaters. And in its comic book origins it is about a Japanese macaque who learned the skills of professional assassins by watching one train that his tribe rescued.

Premiere series on Netflix

November 15

Lies, season 1

Superstore, seasons 1-5

Archer, season 11

November 17

Tiger King, season 2

Christmas Flow, season 1

Cut along the dotted line (T1) Adult animation series

The queen of flow (T2)

November 18th

Space Dogs, Season 1

November 19th

Cowboy Bebop, Season 1

Heading to Hell, Season 1

The Mind, in a nutshell, season 2

November 21

Operation Ecstasy, season 3

First-run movies on Netflix

November 15

If I were rich

Kuroko no basket: Last game

November 18th

Princess Refill

Earwig and the witch

Love without measure

November 19th

Tick, tick… Boom!

We have become extinct!

Love me anyway

The Addams Family (2019)

The sinister cabin

Premiere Documentaries and Realities on Netflix

Nov. 16

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing, Season 1

Johnny Test: Meatloaf Mission

November 20

A new world, season 1

Blown Away: Christmas Season 1

Premiere movies on Movistar +

Tuesday 16th

First date

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). A fun action comedy in which its young protagonists will have to burn wheels and dodge bullets to get out of an unusual first date alive. Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp, directors and screenwriters of the film, wanted to make a refreshing update on films such as those shot in the 90s by Robert Rodríguez, Kevin Smith, Quentin Tarantino or the Coen brothers.

Dead with glory

11:50 p.m. at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Metaphysical lust, dating relationships and comedy come together in this fun and steamy sexually active ghost story starring Gloria, a girl who works in a bookstore who has not had a single orgasm in her 30 years of life. However, this situation changes (in a very pleasant way for her) when she finds the ideal lover. He only has one flaw: he’s dead.

Friday 19th

A promising young woman

22: 00h in Movistar Premieres 2 (dial 31). Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (Emerald Fennell) for this fascinating and transgressive film about female power and vengeance starring Carey Mulligan (‘Suffragettes’, ‘Shame’, ‘An Education’), whose performance earned her an Oscar nomination. This surprising debut in the direction of the actress and screenwriter Emerald Fennell (Camilla Parker Bowles in ‘The Crown’), mixes thriller and black comedy to tell the story of the beautiful and very intelligent Cassie, a young woman from whom everyone expected a great future … until something twisted it.

Saturday 20th

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Singer Andra Day was nominated for an Oscar 2021 for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in this biopic about the FBI’s persecution of the unforgettable jazz singer. Directed by Lee Daniels (Oscar nominee for ‘Precious’ and creator of series like ‘Empire’, the film shows Billie Holiday, a young black woman raised in a US slum who has a dream: to succeed as a jazz singer and pop.

Premiere series on Movistar +

Monday 15

Yellowjackets

10:30 p.m. at Movistar Series 2 (dial 12). Misty, Natalie, Taissa and Shauna are four of the (un) fortunate members of a girls’ youth soccer team who survived a plane crash in the middle of nowhere. What happened there until they were rescued, only they know. Twenty-five years later, each one has built her own life and no one wants to talk about what happened.

Wednesday 17

Riverdale. Season 6

10:30 p.m. at Movistar Series 2 (dial 12). Season 6 kicks off with five longer event episodes that will turn the entire Riverdale universe upside down. The creators have confirmed that the fourth episode will include the expected ‘crossover’ with Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), from the series ‘The chilling adventures of Sabrina’ (available on Netflix through Movistar +).

Friday 19th

Perfect life. Season 2. Original Movistar.

Created and directed by Leticia Dolera, who also signs the script with Manuel Burque. In this final season the directors Lucía Alemany (‘La inocencia’, two Goya nominations) and Irene Moray (‘Suc de Síndria’, Goya to the fiction short film) direct one episode each. The main female trio of the series, formed by Dolera together with Celia Freijeiro and Aixa Villagrán, is accompanied in this second season by a well-known cast.

Premiere documentaries on Movistar +

Thursday 18th

A glitch in the Matrix

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). What if we live in a simulation and the world we know is not real? Are we really masters of our behaviors or are we mere characters of someone who watches over us and has the ability to manipulate us? The director Rodney Asher (‘Room 237’) asks us these questions and uses a well-known speech by the science fiction writer Philip K. Dick as the axis to search for the answers.

First-run movies on Amazon Prime Video

November 15:

19 november

Premiere Documentaries on Amazon Prime Video

19 november

Everybody loves Natti

Spanish soccer team. The strength of the group

Series premiere on Disney +

17 november

Marvel: Hit-Monkey

The Simpsons – Season 33

The Orville – Seasons 1-2

Sydney and Max – Season 1

A teacher – Season 1

Premiere Movies on Disney +

19 november

Alatriste

The longest journey

Spies

The battle of the sexes

Hitman

Premiere Documentaries on Disney +

19 november

Sobibor: The Great Escape. Nat Geo – Documentary

Water and Power: The California Water Drama – Documentary

Premiere series on Filmin

16 november

Our Wonderful Years

Elmar Fischer (“The Footprint of Crime”) directs this overwhelming audience success that adapts Peter Prange’s best-seller of the same name and tells the story of the Wolf family in post-war Germany, in the 1940s and 1950s.

Premiere movies on Filmin

19 november

Percy

Christopher Walken is a farmer taking on a large corporation in this drama based on a true story that set off alarms about genetically modified crops.

Valhalla Rising

The cult work of Nicolas Winding Refn and the film Ryan Gosling called him to direct his superb Drive, Valhalla Rising recounts a bloody Viking legend, with Mads Mikkelsen leading the cast as an enigmatic warrior with superhuman strength. Hypnotic, fascinating, visceral and beast like her alone.